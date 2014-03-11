TODAY'S HEADLINES
NASA Opens Doors for New Flight Directors Supporting Human Spaceflight Missions; Holly Ridings Quoted
NASA has announced new job openings for flight directors that will lead human spaceflight missions
The Biden administration has launched a framework outlining the country’s space policy priorities. The United
The Naval Research Laboratory and NASA are preparing a joint experiment that will study solar
NASA launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg
Accenture, named a 2021 leader in commerce services by Forrester, has completed its acquisition of Argentina-based
CAES, an advanced military and aerospace electronics provider, has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc., a leading
Intelligent Waves, Teradici Partnership to Enhance Phantom Cyber-Defense Communication Platform; John Hammes Quoted
Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading federal IT systems integrator company, has announced a strategic collaboration
GovExec announced on Thursday that it has acquired Professional Development Academy (PDA), a development and training
Octo Consulting and Tyto Athene announced on Friday that the two federal IT service providers
CTERA Networks will help Peraton modernize the storage and computing infrastructure facilities of the Department
Cubic Secures Contract Amendment to Provide Weapon Effects Simulation Support for Canadian Army; Mike Knowles Quoted
Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS), a Cubic Corporation business, has booked a two-year contract amendment
The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to explore the commercial sector’s interest,
LinQuest Corporation has been selected for prime positions in six pools on the General Services
Siemens Energy Books Thoma-Sea Contract to Reduce Emissions, Increase Efficiency on NOAA Research Vessels
Siemens Energy has been awarded a contract from Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to provide power, propulsion and