L3Harris Pursues Portfolio Revitalization With $200M Sale of Antenna & Other Business Units

L3Harris has sold some of its antenna and test equipment businesses to a Kanders & Company affiliate for $200 million.

These business units previously fell under the organization’s Space & Airborne Systems arm and included 375 employees, L3Harris announced from its Melbourne, Florida headquarters on Monday.

As part of Kanders, the acquired business units will operate under Fisica, the firm’s defense technology platform . They will focus on manufacturing airborne and ground-based antennas as well as electromagnetic systems and simulators to support radar, communications, warning systems, remote sensing, nuclear effects testing and imaging activities.

L3Harris signed a definitive agreement to sell the businesses in April as part of its wider effort to divest non-core assets to revamp its portfolio.