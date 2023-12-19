Dr. Patrick Baker, Director of the U.S. Army’s DEVCOM, Joins the Panel at POC’s 10th Annual R&D Summit

Dr. Patrick Baker has been with the United States Army since the late 1980s. For four decades, he has served in different organizations under the Army, specializing in engineering, research and development, and science and technology. Since December 2019, Dr. Baker has served as the Director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Dr. Baker’s research and development expertise is a crucial addition to the Potomac Officer Club’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit on January 31, 2024. He is set to be one of the panelists for the annual event, joining a roster of defense leaders, researchers, experts, and decision-makers in the defense landscape.

About Dr. Patrick Baker

Equipped with over four decades of experience in different Army organizations, Dr. Patrick J. Baker earned a designation in the Senior Executive Service in May 2012. This has been crucial for landing his current role as the Director of the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory.

Dr. Baker’s demonstrated leadership is reflected in his pioneering research programs for scientific advancements in the Army. It also echoed through the approximately sixty publications and reports he authored or co-authored. Dr. Baker’s proven track record under various Army offices places him as a highly acclaimed executive for defense research and development.

Dr. Patrick Baker’s awards and achievements

Dr. Patrick Baker’s contributions haven’t gone unnoticed in the defense research and development field. He received numerous honors and awards, including:

Exceptional Civilian Service Award (2012)

Meritorious Civilian Service Award (2008)

The Technical Cooperation Panel, Distinguished Service Award (2018)

Army’s Greatest Invention Award (2008)

Joint Army Navy NASA Air Force – Propulsion Systems Hazards Subcommittee, Outstanding Sustained Contribution Award (2002)

Dr. Patrick Baker, Director of the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

As the Director of the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Dr. Patrick Baker manages all the research and development efforts of the Army’s premier laboratory. His command comprises basic and applied research of weapons, sensors, computational sciences, human engineering, and vehicle technology.

Encompassing Dr. Baker’s authority of the DEVCOM are approximately 2,000 civilian and military employees. Under his leadership, the office handles the execution of the extramural basic research program for the Army’s science and engineering development. Dr. Baker manages an annual budget of over $1 billion.

Dr. Patrick Baker, Panel for the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit

Dr. Patrick Baker is one of the panel speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit. As the Director of the Army’s leading research laboratory, he is set to share the efforts his office develops to strengthen the nation’s weapons and technological capacities.

Speaking for the annual summit’s Panel B: The Great Power Competition, Dr. Baker is joined by other panelists and a moderator, namely:

Captain Jesse H. Black, Commanding Officer at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

Brigadier General Scott Cain, Commander at the Air Force Research Lab

Dr. Randy Yamada, Vice President at Booz Allen

Alain Cohen, President at Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Moderator)

About the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: January 31, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – ET)

Location: TBA

Sponsors: Ericsson, Nokia, Riverside Research, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, Digital Science, Oceus, Box, and Booz Allen

The 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit explores the joint efforts of the public and private sectors in creating cutting-edge technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense. Other notable executives joining Dr. Patrick Baker at the summit are Rear Admiral Tracy Farrill, Brigadier General John M. Cushing, Aditi Kumar, Jay Dryer, and more.

