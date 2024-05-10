Commerce Department Names Dominique Duval-Diop as Deputy Chief Data Officer

Dominique Duval-Diop, most recently U.S. chief data scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, has joined the Department of Commerce’s Office of the Under Secretary for Economic Affairs as deputy chief data officer.

Oliver Wise, chief data officer and acting under secretary for economic affairs at the department, announced Duval-Diop’s appointment in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

“In her new role, Dominique will work across DOC to accelerate the value of data in meeting the Department’s mission to create the conditions for economic growth and opportunity for all communities,” Wise wrote.

The DOC chief data officer welcomed Duval-Diop to the department and commended her efforts in helping federal agencies advance the use of technology and data to foster equity in federal funding programs and infrastructure investments during her time as the country’s chief data scientist.

Duval-Diop previously served as deputy chief data scientist at OSTP, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before joining the White House, she was a member of Derute Consulting Cooperative, where she provided data analytics support to local governments and nonprofit organizations.

She served as associate director of gender and social inclusion at Millennium Challenge Corp. and as a fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of Science.