4 Companies Secure Licenses to Produce NASA’s 3D-Printable Superalloy

NASA has agreed to license an advanced superalloy developed for complex air and spaceflight environments to four companies in a move to make the invention available to aviation and space industry parts manufacturers.

The agency said Thursday it has entered into co-exclusive license agreements with Carpenter Technology, Elementum 3D, Linde Advanced Material Technologies and Powder Alloy Corporation to produce and market GRX-810, a 3D-printable high-temperature material developed under NASA’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project.

“NASA invests tax dollars into research that demonstrates direct benefit to the U.S. and transfers its technologies to industry by licensing its patents,” said Amy Hiltabidel, licensing manager at NASA’s Glenn Research Center.

The superalloy is capable of enduring temperatures higher than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a strong candidate for building aerospace components and parts like liquid rocket engine injectors, combustors and turbines.

“GRX-810 represents a new alloy design space and manufacturing technique that was impossible a few years ago,” said Tim Smith, materials researcher at NASA Glenn.

Smith and his Glenn colleague Christopher Kantzos invented the superalloy by employing a time-saving computer modeling and laser 3D printing process that fuses metals together, layer by layer.