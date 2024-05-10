Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation Board Members Announced

The Department of Energy has named the members of the board of directors of the Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation.

Authorized through the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, FESI is an independent non-profit organization that will work with philanthropic communities and the private sector to raise and invest funds with the ultimate aim of facilitating energy technology commercialization, the DOE said Thursday.

The responsibilities of the members include setting FESI’s priorities and establishing its bylaws and governance structure, making key hires and raising funds.

According to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, FESI will help the U.S. transition towards clean energy while the organization’s board “will help meet the Department’s goals.”

The board members are:

Vicky Bailey, founder and CEO of Anderson Stratton Enterprises

Noel Bakhtian, director of tech acceleration at Bezos Earth Fund

Miranda Ballentine

Rita Baranwal, senior vice president at Westinghouse Electric Company

Mike Boots, executive vice president at Breakthrough Energy

Mung Chiang, president of Purdue University

Noelle Laing, chief investment officer of Builders Initiative

Kathleen McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls

Tomeka McLeod, vice president hydrogen, U.S. at bp

Nancy Pfund, founder and managing partner of DBL Partners

Stephen Pearse, managing director at Yucatan Rock Ventures

Jason Walsh, executive director at BlueGreen Alliance

Rudolph Wynter, president of National Grid NY

Granholm herself will serve as an ex-officio nonvoting board member, along with Energy Undersecretary for Science and Innovation Geri Richmond, Energy Undersecretary for Nuclear Security Jill Hruby and DOE Chief Commercialization Officer Vanessa Chan.