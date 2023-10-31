Redhorse Corporation Acquires Allied Associates International; John Zangardi Quoted

Redhorse Corporation has acquired Gainesville, Virginia-based Allied Associates International, which will operate as a Redhorse business unit under the oversight of the current A2I leadership team.

A2I is a cybersecurity and engineering company focusing on cyber data analytics and software development, with customers in the defense, federal law enforcement and intelligence sectors, Redhorse said Tuesday.

The acquisition results in the addition of cyber intelligence to Redhorse’s existing data analytics, engineering and artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities.

A2I CEO Aaron Winters said the merger will result in new opportunities to serve customers.

For his part, Redhorse CEO and Wash100 winner John Zangardi praised the expertise that A2I brings to his company, adding: “The combination of A2I’s highly qualified and respected team with Redhorse’s analytics capabilities firmly establishes the combined entity as a premier National Security platform that has an extensive track record of delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that address our nation’s most complex challenges.”