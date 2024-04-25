Hanna Kim Appointed Director of GSA’s Login.gov Platform

Hanna Kim, deputy director of the General Services Administration’s Login.gov since January, has been named director of the single sign-on program, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

She will assume her new position on May 11 and succeed Dan Lopez-Braus, who will step down as director and join GSA’s Technology Transformation Services as a senior adviser.

Kim joined GSA from Amazon, where she most recently served as principal product manager and head of product and partnerships, responsible for leading the business strategy for the company’s virtual product placement platform.

Before that, she was a national security policy adviser at the departments of Defense, State and Treasury.

Her appointment comes after GSA announced that Login.gov will pilot facial matching technology in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Digital Identity Guidelines to achieve remote identity verification at Identity Assurance Level 2.