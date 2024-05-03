NIST Requests Proposals for 5G/6G Core Network Support Services Contract

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has begun seeking proposals for a one-year contract to procure contractor services to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques in support of 5G and 6G communication networks.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that the Transformational Networks and Services Group, or TNSG, within the Smart Connected Systems Division in NIST’s Communications Technology Laboratory requires contractor support to develop new AI-based architectural concepts for 5G and 6G networks and establish test methods for evaluating new AI and ML techniques.

TNSG is looking to develop distributed optimization and learning algorithms for new edge and distributed machine learning for supporting 5G and 6G networks, resource allocation for end-to-end quality-of-service assurance and entanglement routing in quantum networks.

The contract has a one-year ordering period to commence on Aug. 29.

Interested parties have until May 16 to respond to the request for proposals.