Military Veterans David Berger, Charles Richard Named Senior Fellows at Johns Hopkins APL

Former military leaders David Berger and Charles Richard were named senior fellows at Laurel, Maryland-based Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

The two veterans joined other national security and space experts who collaborate with APL technical professionals to provide U.S. military leaders and senior government officials with insights about technology and policy decisions, the not-for-profit division of Johns Hopkins University said Thursday.

Berger is a retired U.S. Marine Corps general who served as the 38th commandant of the service branch. During his over four decades of service, he led strategic operations for the Marines and commanded at every level. One of his most notable works is spearheading the Force Design 2030 initiative to transform USMC into a more agile, technologically advanced, and modernized force.

Richard, on the other hand, is a retired Navy admiral who served as the 11th commander of Strategic Command. He had oversight of global command and control of all U.S. forces responsible for strategic nuclear deterrence, global strike and the Global Information Grid. His other previous roles include commander of Submarine Forces in Norfolk, Virginia, and director of Undersea Warfare at the Department of Defense.

“During their storied careers, David Berger and Chas Richard strategically led large and complex defense organizations,” said APL Director Ralph Semmel. “Together with our other Senior Fellows, they will strengthen APL’s efforts to safeguard our nation and deliver game-changing innovations to our sponsors.”