The General Services Administration’s Login.gov platform will begin piloting facial matching technology in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Digital Identity Guidelines to achieve remote identity verification at Identity Assurance Level 2.

Beginning in May, Login.gov will enable users from existing agency partners to match a live selfie with the photo on their self-supplied ID, such as a driver’s license, and ensure that the images will only be used for identity verification purposes to ensure the privacy of its users, GSA said Thursday.

“We look forward to soon launching this new identity verification pathway for our agency customers that will protect user data, prevent fraud, and align with IAL2 guidelines – all while doubling down on our strong commitment to privacy, accessibility, and security,” said Ann Lewis, director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services.

“This will be a key step in helping federal and state agencies who require an IAL2-compliant solution to more easily deliver benefits to millions of Americans in a secure, seamless, and timely way,” Lewis said.

Over the next few months, Login.gov will also provide a visible, upfront option to verify users’ in-person at over 18,000 participating U.S. Postal Service retail locations and launch a new pricing model for agency partners.