GAO Outlines Recommendations to Improve Federal Audit Clearinghouse Information, Usability

The Government Accountability Office has found in a new report that the Federal Audit Clearinghouse responsible for reviewing federal grant audits cannot identify recipients that did not submit a single audit, providing federal agencies with inadequate data to conduct oversight.

GAO also found that the Office of Management and Budget has not designated an entity to initiate a government-wide single audit quality review since 2007 and recommended that the office conduct such a review at a regular interval.

According to GAO, a government-wide review is crucial to helping federal agencies identify issues in the quality of single audits that can impact the quality and completeness of FAC information.

To address this concern, GAO recommended that Congress consider amending the Single Audit Act to require OMB to perform regular government-wide single audit quality reviews and submit a report on the findings from each review to the appropriate committees of Congress.