GovCon Index Recorded Significant Growth Last Week

GovCon Index continued its upward trend last week with a 1.90% increase that lifted the average to $4,879.91.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks and presents real-time stock market data from 30 publicly traded government contracting companies. This information enables users to evaluate the performance of each individual entity while following key financial trends in the GovCon market.

With a notable 9.10% rise, Palantir landed the top spot in the ranks last week. CACI, which grew by 8.77%, followed closely behind, and AeroVironment (+5.10%) finished in third. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and BAE Systems, which both rose by 4.15%, tied for fourth place.

GovCon Index grew every day last week except for Wednesday, when it dipped by 0.56%. The highest growth day was Tuesday, when GovCon Index increased by 0.91%.