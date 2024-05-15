NASA Appoints Dina Contella as Deputy ISS Program Manager, Bill Spetch as Ops Integration Manager

Dina Contella will succeed Dana Weigel as deputy program manager of the International Space Station Program at NASA on June 2, following the latter’s appointment in April to lead the orbital laboratory-focused initiative.

The space agency said Contella, operations integration manager of the ISS Program, brings to the role over three decades of experience in supporting the space station and other NASA programs.

“Dina’s depth of experience with the complex and dynamic aspects of the space station mission will be instrumental for leading through future challenges,” Weigel noted.

Aside from Contella’s move, NASA also announced its selection of Bill Spetch, office manager responsible for the health and integrity of the ISS, to assume Contella’s soon-to-be-vacated program post. He has nearly 27 years of experience in providing the lab with assistance through various space agency roles.

“Bill’s extensive experience with space station hardware and transportation systems uniquely position him for the leadership role as the operations integration manager,” Weigel said of Spetch.

The series of leadership movements was triggered by Joel Montalbano‘s transition to the role of deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate. He previously served as ISS Program manager.