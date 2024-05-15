OMB Names 7 Members to Newly Created FedRAMP Board

The Office of Management and Budget has appointed seven inaugural members to the newly established FedRAMP Board, which will replace the Joint Authorization Board of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The General Services Administration said Tuesday OMB created the FedRAMP Board in accordance with the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to advance the adoption of secure cloud offerings within the federal government.

“The board will approve and help guide FedRAMP policies, bring together the federal community to create a robust authorization ecosystem, and be a critical partner to the FedRAMP program in our shared goal of a more streamlined customer experience and stronger federal cybersecurity,” said Eric Mill, executive director for cloud strategy at GSA.

The members of the FedRAMP Board are:

Bo Berlas, chief information security officer, GSA

Carrie Lee, deputy chief information officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Christopher Butera, senior technical director for cybersecurity division, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency

David McKeown, senior information security officer and deputy CIO for cybersecurity, Department of Defense

Hemant Baidwan, CISO, Department of Homeland Security

Sylvia Burns, CIO and chief privacy officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Venice Goodwine, CIO, Department of the Air Force

Goodwine is a 2024 Wash100 awardee and McKeown is a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

