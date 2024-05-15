CISA Issues Guidance to Strengthen Cyber Posture of Civil Society Organizations; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and its partners have issued a document that seeks to guide civil society organizations in protecting themselves against cybersecurity threats, especially those posed by state-sponsored actors.

The document, titled “Mitigating Cyber Threats with Limited Resources: Guidance for Civil Society,” offers a number of recommendations, including choosing to work with vendors that abide by Secure by Design principles, exercising caution when sharing information via social media and implementing phishing-resistant multifactor authentication, CISA said Tuesday.

Commenting on the release of the document, CISA Director and 2024 Wash100 winner Jen Easterly noted how threat actors have sought “to undermine fundamental democratic and humanitarian values and interests supported by civil society organizations and individuals.” The new guidance can “help these organizations better understand the cyber threats they face and help them improve their cyber safety.”

The guidance was published by CISA in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and partners from Canada, Estonia, Japan and the United Kingdom.

