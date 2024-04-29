DOE Seeks Stakeholder Insights to Improve Clean Energy Supply Chain

The Department of Energy Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains is seeking input from industry, academia and researchers regarding clean energy supply chain data and methods of analysis and has issued a request for information for the effort.

MESC said Friday that it will use the information it gathers to develop a heatmap that will inform opportunities for investment across clean energy supply chains. This assessment of investment opportunities is meant to serve as a follow-on to an analysis featured in the 2023 Supply Chain Progress Report.

Feedback will also be used to improve MESC’s supply chain analysis and respondents can use the opportunity to highlight gaps and other challenges affecting the supply chain for clean energy technologies.

Interested parties have until June 10 to submit responses.