Vendors Must Submit Plan to Consolidate MAS Contracts by May, GSA Says

Holders of two or more General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contracts that share a unique entity identifier — or UEI — must submit by May 24 a plan to consolidate those awards as part of phase 3 of the MAS Consolidation effort.

The GSA made the announcement on the MAS Program Interact community blog on Wednesday, warning affected contractors that non-compliance would result in a 30-day suspension from GSA eTools.

The GSA launched the MAS Consolidation effort to consolidate the 24 legacy Schedule contracts managed by the agency into a single Schedule. The ultimate aim of the initiative is to simplify and modernize acquisition and contract management for government agencies and vendors alike.

The effort also calls on recipients of more than one Schedule award to consolidate them into one contract per UEI. The plan required under phase 3 details how and when that consolidation would take place.

Suspension due to non-compliance with the requirement would result in contractors having their information removed from the eLibrary, not being notified of new opportunities in eBuy, not being given new orders under their Schedule contract and not receiving modifications to current tasks.

Additions or pricing modifications outside of phase 3 would also be rejected until the consolidation plan is submitted.

Non-compliance beyond the 30-day suspension would result in the cancellation of MAS contracts associated with the relevant UEIs.