NAVSUP Releases New Naval Sustainment System-Supply Framework to Improve Fleet Readiness

Naval Supply Systems Command has released a new version of its Naval Sustainment System-Supply, or NSS-Supply, framework focused on improving fleet outcomes and strengthening NAVSUP’s fleet readiness support initiatives, DVIDS reported Wednesday.

The NSS-Supply 2.0 framework shifts to a readiness calculation from a monetized-value calculation to assess the Surface Warfare community’s progress in reaching their fleet readiness goals.

NAVSUP focuses on the three categories of the Navy’s fleet readiness goals — subsurface, surface and aviation.

NSS-Supply is a multi-year Navy-wide initiative aimed at transforming the end-to-end supply chain and sustaining the naval fleet’s mission needs.

The effort utilizes an Agile approach to assessing problem areas in the supply chain and deploying innovations that can accelerate the Navy’s warfighting advantage.

Since 2021, NSS-Supply has launched 33 initiatives, including building the E2E Naval Shipyard Supply Chain Management tool to improve submarine material support and increasing nuclear submarine capabilities through enhanced policies and improved spares pool health.