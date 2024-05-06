GovCon Index Kept Growing for 3rd Consecutive Week

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $4923.43, an increase of 0.88% from the previous week.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that gathers data from 30 major government contracting enterprises in real time. With this information, users are able to evaluate the performance of each tracked company and make their own assessments of the current financial state of the expansive GovCon marketplace.

With an increase of close to 7.98%, Leidos was last week’s top gainer. The company was followed by Tetra Tech, which rose by 7.34%. Boeing (+6.99%) and AeroVironment (+6.33%) placed third and fourth, respectively, and Curtiss-Wright (+5.28%) was fifth.

GovCon Index dipped on Tuesday, but otherwise remained positive. On Friday, GovCon Index grew by 0.58%, marking the highest growth day of the week.