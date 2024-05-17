State, Education, Commerce Departments to Get Technology Modernization Fund Investments; Clare Martorana Quoted

The departments of State, Commerce and Education will receive investments under the Technology Modernization Fund to improve public services and strengthen cybersecurity.

The General Services Administration said Thursday the State Department will use $18.2 million in TMF funding to implement generative artificial intelligence tools to facilitate data processing and enable personnel to glean insights from data to support diplomacy missions worldwide.

The department will also receive $13.1 million in funds to implement a zero trust architecture model and accelerate the creation of a Consolidated Identity Trust as part of efforts to protect identity data and improve cybersecurity.

With $12 million in TMF funding, the Commerce Department’s National Weather Service will modernize weather.gov and its application programming interface.

The Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid will receive a $5.9 million TMF investment and will use it to enhance the “My Activity” feature on StudentAid.gov, improving the digital experience for millions of borrowers.

“As chair of both the TMF Board and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers Council, I’m thrilled to see our catalytic funding stream powering the use of AI and improving security at the State Department,” said Clare Martorana, chair of the TMF Board and federal chief information officer.

“I’m equally excited about the TMF’s two other critical investments – with students getting more modern access to manage their education journeys and the public gaining access to life-saving weather information in an accessible manner for all,” added Martorana, a previous Wash100 awardee.