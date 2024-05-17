Sharon Woods Named Director for J6 Endpoint Services & Global Service Center at DISA

Sharon Woods, a senior executive leader with two decades of government experience, was named director for J6 Endpoint Services and Global Service Center at the Defense Information Systems Agency, according to her LinkedIn announcement.

She previously served as director for J9 Hosting and Compute at DISA, responsible for leading an enterprise service delivery organization with 2,000 staff and a nearly $1 billion budget, driving the development of cloud accelerators like DevSecOps and transforming the workforce to support both traditional data center and cloud capabilities.

In her new role, Woods will have oversight of the delivery of networking and endpoint services at all classification levels to the Department of Defense.

“This is a crucial mission, connecting the department’s globally dispersed workforce, from the Pentagon to the edge, with unified communications,” said Woods. “Incorporating my experience with cloud technology, I hope to drive modernization and propel J6 forward as the premier communications provider to the department.”

Her career also includes time serving as general counsel for the Defense Digital Service and attorney adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Notably, Woods spent almost a decade with the Office of the General Counsel at the Department of the Navy, assuming positions of increasing responsibility and culminating in the role of associate counsel at the Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems.