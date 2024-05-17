White House Introduces AI Principles for Developers, Employers

The White House has unveiled a set of principles meant to guide the development and deployment of artificial intelligence tools in the workplace as part of efforts to protect and empower workers.

The Department of Labor developed the principles in accordance with the AI executive order released in October, according to a White House fact sheet published Thursday.

The eight principles are centering worker empowerment; ethically developing AI; establishing AI governance and human oversight; ensuring transparency in AI use; protecting labor and employment rights; using AI to enable workers; supporting workers impacted by AI; and ensuring responsible use of worker data.

AI developers and employers should consider the principles during the technology’s design, development, training, testing, deployment, adoption, auditing and oversight.

The White House said Microsoft and Indeed are among the tech companies that have committed to adopting the principles.