Brian Epley Selected to Succeed Andre Mendes as Commerce CIO

Brian Epley, principal deputy chief information officer at the Department of Energy, has been appointed CIO at the Department of Commerce, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

He will assume his new role on June 3 and succeed Andre Mendes, who stepped down from the position in January after 14 years of service in the federal government.

Epley has served as principal deputy CIO at DOE since September 2022 and has led several information technology initiatives across the department, including efforts to modernize its network and telecommunications infrastructure under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

He also helped establish the DOE CIO Office’s strategic direction for IT modernization, cybersecurity and data usage.

Prior to joining DOE, Epley spent six years at the Environmental Protection Agency, where he served as deputy CIO and deputy assistant administrator for administration and resources management.