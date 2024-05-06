NSTC Report Says Research Agencies Should Effectively Communicate RDI Investment Needs to Lawmakers

Federal research agencies should develop processes that would enable them to communicate to lawmakers and other stakeholders their need for investments in research and development infrastructure, according to a new report prepared by the National Science and Technology Council.

The report, which the White House published Thursday, goes on to recommend that agencies specify the impacts that a lack of RDI investment would have on mission execution, and provide documentation concerning RDI investment needs, such as costs and agency priorities.

The recommendation is one of several that the report puts forward to address multiple trends affecting federal research agencies, which include aging or inadequate infrastructure and the effects of having substandard facilities.

The report is mandated by the America Creating Opportunities to Meaningfully Promote Excellence in Technology, Education and Science Act of 2007 and seeks to identify the deficiencies affecting federal and national laboratories and related facilities and offer proposals on how to address them.