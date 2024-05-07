Kevin Mulvihill, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Department of Defense’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2024 5G Forum.

As a seasoned government civilian leader for the DoD, Mr. Mulvihill’s insights will be paramount to the government’s 5G/next-generation communications missions.

Learn more about his journey to becoming a part of the 2024 5G Forum.

An Introduction to Kevin Mulvihill

In November 2023, Kevin Mulvihill was permanently appointed as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, and Communications (C3) for the DoD CIO.

Mr. Mulvihill’s responsibilities include strategic direction, oversight, and policy guidance. His leadership enables the Department of Defense to implement, prioritize, and oversee C3 capabilities.

Moreover, Mr. Mulvihill’s strategic guidance helps the DoD CIO implement the department’s portfolio encompassing:

Enterprise Mobility

Waveform Management

Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT)

C2 and coalition information dissemination capabilities

A spectrum of communications systems and networks

Mr. Mulvihill’s experience in C3 at tactical, strategic, and operational levels makes him seminal for the DoD’s mission and programs for 5G deployment and next-generation capabilities.

Kevin Mulvihill graduated with honors from Lewis University in Joliet, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Maintenance Management. He earned his Master’s in Public Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma.

He also took professional education at the Air War College, Air Force Fighter Weapons School, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, among others.

Kevin Mulvihill’s Professional Background

Even before assuming the role of Deputy CIO for C3, Mr. Kevin Mulvihill was already involved in various 5G operations for warfighter missions. Previously, he was entrusted with the modernization of data links, tactical communications, and satellite communications initiatives.

He has also been vital to the Office of the Chief Information Officer, leading the Net-Centric Capability Portfolio and other integration efforts for C4ISR, space, air force, and cyber warfighting capacities.

Mr. Mulvihill began his government service at the United States Air Force (USAF), where he took on various operational roles. Among his notable career experiences were commanding the E-3 Sentry squadron, spearheading coalition Airborne Early Warning (AEW) operations, and commanding combat deployments for Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring.

Kevin Mulvihill, Opening Keynote Speaker at the 2024 5G Forum

The Potomac Officers Club selected Kevin Mulvihill to deliver the opening keynote speech at the 2024 5G Forum on May 22, 2024.

With his illustrious career at the Department of Defense, Kevin Mulvihill is poised as one of the leaders with valuable insights for harnessing next-generation connections and technology for various missions.

What is the 2024 5G Forum?

The 2024 5G Forum is one of the most anticipated events hosted by the Potomac Officers Club. It is the elite GovCon group’s fourth edition of its 5G-related summits.

A highlight of the 2024 5G Forum is its roster of speakers who are seasoned in the field of 5G. By joining the event, you’ll gain valuable knowledge from the insights of notable 5G experts.

Kevin Mulvihill’s Impact on GovCon

C3 Modernization Efforts

As the leader of DoD CIO’s C3 initiatives, Kevin Mulvihill actively participates in the department’s C3 modernization efforts. In a September 2020 document, the primary goals of the overhauling strategies include:

Developing and implementing agile electromagnetic spectrum operations

Bolstering the delivery of PNT information

Strengthening national leadership capabilities

Accelerating the integration of modernized tactical communications systems

Establishing and implementing a Public Safety Communications (PSC) ecosystem

Fostering an environment to rapidly develop 5G infrastructure networks and leverage non-U.S. 5G networks

Delivering resilient, responsive, and timely C2 capabilities

Provide Mission Partner Environment (MPE) skills and services

Mr. Mulvihill’s contribution to modernizing C3 solutions enables a stronger force–through heightened battlespace awareness, enhanced reliability, and improved cross-domain maneuver–and deepens coalition interoperability.

The Pentagon’s Goal of Sharing 5G Spectrum

The Pentagon has been adamant about the risks of using commercial 5G wireless systems to give the military access to a key band of spectrum for testing counter-drone technologies and identifying ballistic missiles.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the Pentagon is now pursuing a spectrum-sharing plan that requires collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Kevin Mulvihill said that it’s not surprising that the plan is changing, highlighting that “we need to work together across industry, government, and academia to explore potential ways to achieve spectrum coexistence for the benefit of the entire nation while ensuring that the spectrum sharing that we choose does not negatively affect the primary mission of the Department of Defense.”

That said, defense leaders said that commercial 5G systems aren’t on the same frequency band as the DoD Systems. The proposed solution is to create a new system that allows the DoD to dictate which parts of the spectrums can be used and when and where they will be deployed.

As of April 2024, the earliest stages of the dynamic spectrum management system are now in development.

