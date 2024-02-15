Dr. Don Widener is the Chief Technology Officer for BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business. He drives artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation strategies, supporting over 3,000 engineers and analysts in the Intelligence Community. He also spearheads key supply chain, threat intelligence, and cloud services programs of the Intelligence & Security (I&S) Advanced Analytics Laboratory.

Who is Don Widener?

Don Widener is passionate about boosting the productivity of intelligence analysts through improving tradecraft and leveraging technology. He has a solid intelligence analysis background to bridge the gap between data collection and decision-making. Before he became the Chief Technology Officer, he spent seven years as the Technical Director for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) analysis at BAE Systems.

Starting in 2002, he’s had various key roles in the U.S. Department of Defense, from being the Branch Chief of ISR Assessments for U.S. Forces-Iraq to working on counterterrorism operations for the U.S. Air Force. Don Widener’s experience also extends to supporting sensors and systems development at the U.S. Army’s Night Vision Laboratory.

Don Widener earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Systems Engineering from The George Washington University.

The Potomac Officers Club is hosting the 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21, 2024. Dive into the latest AI breakthroughs, have exciting conversations, and build important connections with key partners at this yearly gathering of AI experts. The CIA, DARPA, CDAO, OUSD (R&E), DHS, and NGA will lead the AI event.

Dr. Don Widener is one of the panelists for “Leveraging Collaboration to Accelerate AI Adoption in the Department of Defense.” Other speakers for the panel include Dr. Matthew Johnson and Dr. Jane Pinelis, with Holly Levanto joining as the moderator.

BAE Systems’ Contributions to the Federal Government’s AI Efforts

BAE Systems helps the federal government with AI through its support to the U.S. Department of Defense and various governmental bodies.

By rolling out AI solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), the company makes it easier for government analysts to navigate extensive data, signals, and imagery. This is part of BAE Systems’ overarching drive to offer top-tier AI, ML, and data science services to federal entities and enhance their capacities for data-informed decision-making.

BAE Systems has also unveiled data labeling as a service (DLaaS) on the AWS Marketplace for GovCloud (US). It caters to government clients by facilitating data preparation and labeling for training AI/ML algorithms. This service addresses the distinct data labeling needs of government missions.

Furthermore, BAE Systems’ AI Labs is the technology and research division of the Digital Intelligence business. It collaborates with government departments, defense agencies, and other stakeholders to pioneer and deploy state-of-the-art AI technologies. These endeavors cover various applications, such as cybersecurity, data analytics, communication systems, and prototype design.