Anne Marie Schumann Begins Role as DON Principal Cyber Adviser

Anne Marie Schumann, a cybersecurity professional, took oath Monday as the Department of the Navy’s principal cyber adviser.

In this capacity, she will advise the secretary of the Navy, chief of naval operations and the commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps on all matters related to cybersecurity while working in close coordination with DON’s chief information officer and the Department of Defense’s CIO and principal cyber adviser, the Navy said Monday.

Schumann has over 20 years of experience in the military, public service and industry as a national security and cybersecurity professional.

She most recently served as the senior cyberthreat adviser to the director for command, control, communications and computers/cyber and CIO, Joint Staff J6.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Schumann joined the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2010 as a senior analyst focused on cyber intelligence after spending three years as a program manager at BAE Systems.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6 and hear cyber experts, government and industry leaders discuss the latest trends and the dynamic role of cyber in the public sector. Register here.