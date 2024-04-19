Senate Bill Aims to Facilitate Public-Private Collaboration to Advance AI Innovation

Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind.; Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., have introduced bipartisan legislation that would maintain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence by strengthening collaboration between the government and the commercial sector.

The Future of AI Innovation Act would authorize the U.S. AI Safety Institute at the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop voluntary AI standards and create testbed programs with the Department of Energy’s national laboratories, Young’s office said Thursday.

The bill would also authorize public-private partnership testbeds to create new materials for advanced manufacturing, create grand challenge prize competitions to encourage AI innovation across the private sector, develop publicly available datasets to accelerate new AI advancements and create international alliances on AI research and development.

“This bipartisan bill will create important partnerships between government, the private sector, and academia to establish voluntary standards and best practices that will ensure a fertile environment for AI innovation while accounting for potential risks,” Young said.