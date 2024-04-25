Michael Boyce to Lead DHS AI Corps

Michael Boyce was tapped by the Department of Homeland Security to lead its new team of artificial intelligence experts who are tasked to help DHS enhance its responsible use of AI and machine learning technologies across the homeland security enterprise, Nextgov/FCW reported Wednesday.

Boyce will bring to his role as the DHS AI Corps director experience in serving as chief of the innovation and design for enhanced adjudication division at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Refugee, Asylum and International Operations Directorate, a post he has held for over five years. Before that, he was a fellow with the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer at the Office of Management and Budget focusing on AI policy and cloud governance program modernization.

At the USCIS directorate, he was responsible for supervising a team of 50 staff and 150 individuals, driving the launch of the first U.S. online Asylum application, creating a digital overseas refugee process and helping streamline Asylum processing.

Boyce’s career also includes time serving as a product and strategy lead at the U.S. Digital Service and as a refugee officer at the DHS.

During the time of the initiative’s launch, Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS secretary and a previous Wash100 awardee, said, “The DHS AI Corps will enable the Department of Homeland Security to keep up with the pace of innovation as we enhance our work combating fentanyl traffickers, rescuing victims of child sexual exploitation, countering cyberattacks, assessing disaster damage, and much more.”