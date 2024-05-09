NASA Seeks to Ensure Lunar Activity Deconfliction With Help From Public

NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy is calling on the lunar community to help formulate a framework that will guide efforts to ensure deconfliction of government and private sector activities on the moon’s surface.

NASA said Wednesday that deconfliction, which the Artemis Accords consider to be an area for further work, is likely to grow in importance over the coming years as more commercial and international actors operate on the moon.

Interested parties are invited to answer the Lunar Non-Interference Questionnaire, which tackles a variety of issues, including the possible definitions of the terms “interference,” “contamination” and “deconfliction.”

Another issue that the questionnaire seeks to address involves the attributes that make a site valuable for scientific inquiry and the kinds of activities that would negatively impact that value.

Responses to the questionnaire must be submitted via email by June 7.