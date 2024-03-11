Top Government Contracting Events for 2024

Attending government contracting events is imperative in making a mark in the government contracting sector. These events provide many opportunities to promote a company’s products and services and network with major government contractors and influential figures within the federal government.

What is Government Contracting?

Government contracting is the process by which the government buys goods and services from public and private organizations. These contracts can range from small purchases to multi-billion-dollar agreements.

Federal agencies, prime contractors, and small businesses are the key players in government contracting. It covers an array of industries, including defense, technology, construction, healthcare, and more.

Annually, the most influential executives in the GovCon sector are acknowledged through Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 Awards. The Wash100 celebrates the industry leaders who help drive forward the GovCon industry.

Government Contracting Events in 2024

Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum

The government consistently adapts to technological advancements to remain aligned with best industry practices. One notable example is the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJAD2), which focuses on connecting data-centric information from all service branches, partners, and allies.

The Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum unlocks the future of CJAD2 and its effects on international security. The forum centers around the US strategic approach and resilience in defense systems.

The forum brings together top military leaders, defense experts, and policymakers. Keynote speakers are set to discuss escalating global competition in the defense sector.

Fireside Chat with Tiffany Hixson from the GSA

Government contractors can greatly benefit from OASIS and OASIS+ IDIQs. In fact, the recent OASIS IDIQ contracts have opened up major opportunities for businesses trying to tap into the GovCon industry.

Fireside Chat with Tiffany Hixson from the GSA, organized by GovCon Wire, features Tiffany Hixson from the GSA, who is in charge of Oasis and OASIS+. Kim Koster, Unanet’s Vice President of Product Marketing, is joining Hixon in the fireside chat.

5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit

Seeing how AI technology continues to make waves across various industries, it is no surprise that the federal government is keen on leveraging its potential, as outlined in the AI Executive Order.

In the 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, government leaders and industry experts gather to discuss the groundbreaking power of AI. It explores advanced AI developments, engages in dynamic discussions about AI/ML, and builds strategic partnerships with key players.

Joint Coalition Operations in 2030 Forum

The Joint Coalition Operations in 2030 Forum, organized by the Potomac Officers Club, is geared toward solidifying joint military operations and coalition partnerships. To avert threats and conflict, the event discussions mainly address the practices and technologies needed for effective joint operations.

2024 Cyber Summit

The federal government continually faces advanced cyber threats and challenges amid the rapid expansion of digitalization. However, it cannot be denied that cyberspace also presents an opportunity for the government.

To explore the cyber market, consider attending the 2024 Cyber Summit. Cyber experts, government leaders, and industry visionaries are set to discuss the current and future role of cyber in the public sector.

9th Annual Army Summit

As part of the Joint Force, the U.S. Army undergoes modernization efforts to advance its capabilities and efficiency.

To highlight Army modernization, the Potomac Officers Club brings together Army officials, government leaders, and industry executives at the 9th Annual Army Summit. Get an overview of the Army’s priorities, strategies, and challenges.

2024 Air Force Summit

The Potomac Officers Club hosts a series of military-focused events—one of these government contracting events is the 2024 Air Force Summit. This summit is an important assembly point for Department of the Air Force (DAF) leaders and decision-makers, along with industry experts.

2024 Annual Navy Summit

The 2024 Navy Summit is one of the most prestigious gatherings of top leaders, experts, and innovators from the federal and commercial sectors. Hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, the event centers around high-level discussions about naval operations and affairs.

10th Annual Intel Summit

The U.S. Intelligence Community continues to improve and adapt in response to new threats, technological advancements, global events, and adversarial capabilities. In line with these efforts, key stakeholders convene at the 10th Annual Intel Summit organized by the Potomac Officers Club.

At this summit, industry leaders are set to discuss the critical issues and developments influencing American Intelligence. Throughout the summit, expect to learn about the current challenges, opportunities, innovation initiatives, and technologies within the Intelligence Community.

GovCon International Summit

International partnerships, coalition warfare, and technological innovation are the fundamental components ensuring the success and security of the United States and its allies.

The Potomac Officers Club hosts the GovCon International Summit, which unites government and industry leaders worldwide, along with the DOD and U.S. combatant commanders, to talk about these critical issues.

2024 Homeland Security Summit

Global geopolitical changes and developments have affected homeland security’s defense strategies and priorities. To address these challenges, government leaders and security experts convene at the 2024 Homeland Security Summit.

This summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, focuses on critical security concerns and strategies for remaining competitive in the evolving defense sector.

2024 Healthcare Summit

Industry experts and thought leaders assemble at the 2024 Healthcare Summit to tackle emergent healthcare-related challenges. The discussion mainly focuses on the transformative trends and advancements in the healthcare sector.

Expect to hear the keynote addresses about navigating regulatory changes, harnessing data analytics, tackling workforce shortages, and advancing health equity. Get the chance to exchange ideas on issues such as the rise of artificial intelligence in healthcare, the future of telehealth, and more.

