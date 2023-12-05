Ken Blount, OEHRM Testing Manager of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Ken Blount possesses over three decades of comprehensive experience in the defense sector. He boasts skills related to information technology, information assurance, network security, and project management. Since March 2020, Mr. Blount has served as the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization Testing Manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

On December 6, 2023, Mr. Blount is scheduled to be one of the panelists at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit. He is set to share his command to the ever-changing needs, emerging technologies, and current market evolution of the healthcare sector, particularly for the veterans communities across the United States,

Register for the 2023 Healthcare Summit and learn more about important topics and developments in the healthcare sector, such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and user experience.

Hurry and secure a slot now!

Meet Ken Blount

Kenneth Blount, known to his colleagues as Ken, has mastered various facets of the information networks of the Department of Defense. Equipped with his deep understanding of defense systems in mid to senior-level leadership, he has led a team of contractors and government personnel for different program offices under the Defense Department.

Aside from his current role as the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM) Testing Manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr. Blount also holds the position of Infrastructure Project Lead at the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems. He has served in this capacity since October 2012.

Ken Blount’s experiences

OEHRM Testing Manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs (2020–Present)

Infrastructure Project Lead at Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (2012–Present)

Director of Theater Medical Logistics DHSS at the Department of Defense (2010–2012)

Director of System Service Support at the OSD TMA Defense Health Information Management System (2008–2010)

*Some of Ken Blount’s earliest experiences also include two-year stints for the 18th Medical Command and the United States Army.

Mr. Blount’s educational attainment

Bachelor of Science in Finance at the Hampton University (1980–1984)

Officer Basic Course at the USAMEDD Center and School (1985)

Medical Logistics Management Course at the USAMEDD Center and School (1985)

Officer Advance Course at the USAMEDD Center and School (1989)

Health Services Materiel Officer Course at the US Army Medical Materiel Agency (1990)

Doubling down on his knowledge and capabilities in the federal sector, Ken Blount completed several trainings, where he acquired certifications such as DAWIA Level I Certified in Information Technology, Level III Program Management from the Defense Acquisition University, and ITIL V3 certified and Security+.

Ken Blount’s demonstrated work and accomplishments in the healthcare industry

Ken Blount is a highly acclaimed professional in the federal healthcare sector. He extensively studied the health services and functions, which he applied throughout his demonstrated work for the federal healthcare industry. Furthermore, Mr. Blount’s IT competencies have boosted his reputation as a premier healthcare leader.

In the same year that Mr. Blount became the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization Testing Manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs, he was included in the list of awardees for championing innovation in Health IT. Awarded by FedHealthIT on November 17, 2020, he was recognized for his accomplishments in the medical innovation and research field.

Ken Blount, Panelist for the 2023 Healthcare Summit

Ken Blout has been named as one of the panelist speakers for the 2023 Healthcare Summit, organized by the Potomac Officers Club. Happening on December 6, 2023, he joins other leading healthcare decision-makers, leaders, and professionals to delve into healthcare innovation amid the fast-evolving landscape.

Learn more about the 2023 Healthcare Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: December 6, 2023 (7:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. – ET)

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042

Sponsors: LMI, SAIC, Noblis, LCG, and netskope

The 2023 Healthcare Summit, organized by the Potomac Officers Club, explores the changes brought about by the onset of the global pandemic. The annual summit discusses the shifting patient needs, the rise of new technologies, and the emergence of threats. All in all, the 2023 Healthcare Summit analyzes the undergoing revolution in the healthcare market.

Join top executives in a deep dive into the current and future developments of public and private healthcare markets at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit.

Follow this link to learn more.