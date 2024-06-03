MOMRP’s Andrew Midzak to Speak at the 2024 Army Summit

Dr. Andrew Midzak, the Military Operational Medicine Research Program’s (MOMRP) strategic research program integrator, is set to join the distinguished lineup of speakers at the 2024 Army Summit. With extensive experience in the defense research sector, he brings valuable insights into using technology to boost force readiness in multi-domain environments.

Midzak’s government contributions have earned him a spot as a speaker at the 2024 Army Summit. Discover more about his background and the qualifications behind his selection.

Who is Andrew Midzak?

Andrew Midzak is a prominent figure in the military health sector. His key skill sets include research integration, program management and biomedical countermeasures development.

As the strategic research program integrator for the MOMRP, Dr. Midzak is responsible for guaranteeing that the organization’s primary research initiatives are in sync with advanced material development. He closely monitors the organization’s ongoing research activities, particularly in critical areas crucial to military health.

Before assuming his current position, he was the product manager at the United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. In this role, he was in charge of modernization efforts for the Army’s medical laboratory, dental and preventive medicine.

Dr. Midzak earned a Physician Assistant degree with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and a Doctor of Medicine degree with a PH.D in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins University. He is an active member of the Defense Acquisition Workforce and holds certifications in Program Management and Science and Technology Management.

What is the MOMRP and Its Role in Service Member Health?

Military service members face numerous physical and psychological challenges during training and missions, affecting their health, readiness and performance. Addressing these pitfalls is the core mission of the MOMRP.

The program develops biomedical solutions that counteract operational stressors and prevent injuries. It guarantees that service members remain healthy and prepared, no matter the adversaries they face.

MOMRP supports several military initiatives:

Army Human Performance Optimization and Enhancement (HPOE)

Human Dimension (HD)

Multi-Domain Battle (MDB)

Army Big 6 modernization priorities

DoD Total Force Fitness (TFF)

4 Key Areas of MOMRP’s Biochemical Research

MOMRP is pushing forward biomedical research to create and deliver health and fitness solutions for service members. The organization is divided into four main blocks:

1. Environmental Health and Protection

Service members grapple with severe environmental conditions, such as extreme heat, cold temperatures and high altitudes. They are also at high risk of exposure to toxic chemicals and materials. Coupled with operational stressors, these factors can easily wear down soldiers.

To tackle these challenges, MOMRP creates guidelines to help mitigate these performance issues. A critical priority of the program is to develop biomarkers to detect toxic exposures and assess soldiers’ health risks.

2. Injury Prevention and Reduction

Service members are susceptible to physical injuries, some of which can be debilitating. In fact, one-fourth of all evacuated service members suffer from head and neck injuries.

MOMRP’s research focuses on preventing these physical injuries by developing injury prediction models, designing equipment specifications and guidelines, assessing health hazards and formulating strategies to reduce musculoskeletal injuries.

3. Physiological Health and Performance

Service members are constantly on the move with back-to-back deployments. These fast-paced operations can significantly impact their physiological health and performance in the long run.

In line with this, MOMRP develops innovative nutritional strategies to keep service members healthy and well-prepared to fulfill their duties.

4. Psychological Health PTSD and Resilience

Frequent and often extended deployments can cause significant mental strain among service members. It’s no surprise that psychological health problems are the second leading cause of evacuation.

One of MOMRP’s primary goals is to develop strategies to improve and sustain mental fitness for service members. These strategies include:

Creating effective prevention and treatment interventions for mental health issues.

Enhancing the screening and identification of concussion-related health concerns.

Formulating advanced clinical guidelines for healthcare providers.

Andrew Midzak, Panelist at the 2024 Army Summit

Date: June 13, 2024

Venue: Hilton-McLean, 7920 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA

The 2024 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, is gearing up to be a dynamic gathering of Army officials, government leaders and industry luminaries. This premier event presents an opportunity for public and private sector leaders to discuss the most pressing issues in the military today.

Among the esteemed panelists taking the stage is Dr. Midzak. His panel session, “Harnessing Technology for Force Readiness in Multi-Domain Environments,” will explore cutting-edge technologies and strategies for strengthening service members’ readiness and performance across diverse operational landscapes.

Capgemini’s Lisa Mitnick and the U.S. Army’s Rodney Davis will join Dr. Midzak at the panel discussion.

How Can Technology Enhance Force Readiness Across Multi-Domain Environments?

Emerging technologies are altering how the Armed Forces prepare for and engage in operations across multi-domain environments.

Military training programs are increasingly embracing a more integrated approach through virtual and augmented reality technologies. For example, virtual gaming has been employed for over a decade to enable dispersed teams to train and coordinate operations in different domains.

In line with this, the U.S. Army is reshaping its space vision and strategy to integrate real fighters with virtual systems. The new strategy aims to utilize virtual, constructive and live environments and mirrors actual combat situations.