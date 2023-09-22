Exploring the Top 10 Government Space Events, Conferences, and Summits

The global space industry records staggering numbers despite the relatively uncharted territory. By 2040, the industry is expected to reach $1 trillion in valuation. To further promote space exploration into unknown markets, the space community organized these top 10 government space events, conferences, and summits.

Summary of the Top 10 Government Space Events, Conferences, and Summits

Listed below are the top 10 government space events, conferences, and summits.

Upcoming government space events:

2024 Space Summit Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum Digital Twins Forum Fireside Chat with the DCMA

Government space events available on-demand:

2nd Annual Industrial Space Defense Summit 2nd Annual Space Intelligence Forum 8th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit

Past government space events:

Space Technologies Forum 2023 Industrial Space Defense Summit Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum

Upcoming Government Space Events, Conferences, and Summits

2024 Space Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: March 2024

Location: To be announced

Sponsors: Royce Geo and Amazon Web Services

Solidifying the position of the United States in the space race, the 2024 Space Summit highlights new technologies, commercial investments, and potential threats in the industry. The summit aims to assert the nation’s superiority in shaping the future of the rapidly evolving space domain by capitalizing on satellite manufacturing, ground support production, and launch systems.

The 2024 Space Summit looks at an in-depth view of the challenges and solutions of the current state and potential trends in the space landscape. Sponsored by Royce Geo and Amazon Web Services, the summit headlines the nation’s premier space experts, government leaders, executives, and veterans forging a path forward for the United States’ future in the space industry.

Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: October 24, 2023 (7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET)

Location: Falls Church, Virginia

Sponsors: Ultra

The Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum explores the recent changes and developments in Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2). The forum opens a dialog among military experts, defense defenders, and lawmakers for the future, potential issues, and strategic approaches of CJADC2 on international security.

CJADC2 leverages Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). The concept of Combined JADC2 enhances the capacity of the United States military to cooperate with allies and partners, resulting in combined capabilities among nations. For this forum, Dr. Rhys Williams, Executive Director at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, is tasked to be the keynote speaker.

Digital Twins Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: November 1, 2023 (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET)

Location: Virtual

Sponsors: Siemens Government Technologies and Noblis

The digital twin has been booming along with the rise of innovations, such as metaverse, smart systems, AI, and other advanced technologies. Simply put, digital twins technology is a virtual model of physical products, assets, and processes developed to improve decision-making and prevent vulnerabilities in the real-world setting through simulation, integration, and testing.

ExecutiveBiz organizes the Digital Twins Forum amid the growing interests of the public and private sectors. The forum discusses the technology’s applications for industries such as space, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, customer service, and more. Sharing their subject matter expertise for this forum are these speakers with an accomplished portfolio in their respective fields:

John Ustica (Introducer) , President and Chief Executive Officer at Siemens Government Technologies

Colonel Jeff Jurand (Panelist) , Project Manager of the XM30 Combat Vehicle at the U.S. Department Of The Army

Keegan Mills (Panelist) , Engineering IT and Cyber Tech Lead at the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command

Kristin Cochran , Vice President of Digital Solutions at Siemens Government Technologies

Jennifer Swanson , Deputy Assistant Secretary For Data, Engineering, and Software (DASA (DES)) at the U.S. Department Of The Army

Fireside Chat with the DCMA



Organizer: GovCon Wire

Date: November 1, 2023 (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET)

Location: Virtual (ON24)

Sponsors: Unanet

The Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) is responsible for contracting activities and contract administration services of the Department of Defense. The agency plays a vital role in expanding the federal ecosystem, encompassing military services, such as the Space Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps, as well as various offices and departments.

To tackle the current affairs and future direction of the DCMA’s contracting regulations, GovCon Wire holds Fireside Chat with the DCMA. Unanet hosts the event, opening an avenue to discuss the agency’s initiatives for the remainder of 2023 and 2024. The director of DCMA, Lieutenant General David Bassett, is the main speaker of this hour-long chat.

Government Space Events, Conferences, and Summits Available On-Demand

2nd Annual Industrial Space Defense Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: May 17, 2022

Location: Virtual

Sponsors: Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Sonatype, Microsoft Federal

The space landscape in the United States has experienced a dynamic market with the constant introduction of new intelligence, weapons, and technologies. Taking advantage of the developments in space technology, the 2nd Annual Industrial Space Defense Summit looked at how these space technology innovations aligned with the Combined Space Operations Vision 2031.

The 2nd Annual Industrial Space Defense Summit took a deep dive into these next-generation space technology innovations, the role of public-private partnerships in the sector, and the significance of building an industrial base to strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities. The keynote for the event was General James Dickinson, Commander of the U.S. Space Command.

2nd Annual Space Intelligence Forum

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: August 25, 2022

Location: Virtual

Sponsors: Amazon Web Services

The recent democratization of the space industry has caused a massive shift from a relatively peaceful market to a more unpredictable domain. Addressing the changes in the space market, the 2nd Annual Space Intelligence Forum was held to discuss the measures the United States could take to increase its situational awareness and ensure its technological and information dominance.

Potomac Officers Club organized the 2nd Annual Space Intelligence Forum to help the federal government take advantage of innovations, such as advanced sensors, satellite constellation expansion, and other cutting-edge ISR technologies. Six space experts led the forum, known for pioneering priorities, policies, innovations, and intelligence in the ever-evolving space environment.

8th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: January 19, 2022

Location: Virtual

Sponsors: Cubic, Raytheon Technologies, SAIC, Capgemini, Microsoft Federal, Amazon Web Services

The 8th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit explored various research and development initiatives of the Department of Defense aimed at strengthening the overall defense capabilities of the federal government. The summit noted the best practices and the most innovative technologies for critical military use across the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Force.

Focus R&D endeavors discussed in the summit included the Joint Warfighter Cloud Program, DARPA-led personalized protective biosystems development, and other initiatives to support the nation’s warfighting capabilities across all domains. Potomac Officers Club invited 14 elite government and industry leaders in the defense sector.

Past Government Space Events, Conferences, and Summits

Space Technologies Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: August 29, 2023

Location: Falls Church, Virginia

Sponsors: Kepler

The Space Technologies Forum reviewed cutting-edge technologies in the space industry, being at the forefront of the nation’s most crucial priorities. The forum analyzed the importance of these technological advancements to boost the nation’s most critical capabilities, maintain technological superiority, and respond to adversaries in the space domain.

ExecutiveBiz held the Space Technologies Forum to create a discussion about the insights of thought leaders, government officials, and industry veterans about the quick development in the space landscape. Some key interests discussed at the event were the creation of the internet for space, technological innovations for future advancements, and the future of the growing space industry.

2023 Industrial Space Defense Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: April 27, 2023

Location: McLean, Virginia

Sponsors: BWX Technologies, Inc. and SpiderOak

The entry of private space-focused enterprises in the space market has brought unprecedented commercialization and democratization of space, resulting in a more dynamic environment. The introduction of new players, the rise of significant threats, and advancements in space defense technologies were dissected in the 2023 Industrial Space Defense Summit.

The 2023 Industrial Space Defense Summit was the third of its kind, organized by the Potomac Officers Club. Honorable Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration at the U.S. Department of the Air Force, the summit’s keynote, and 11 other speakers shared their expertise in the ever-evolving space defense domains.

Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: February 15, 2022

Location: Virtual (ON24)

Sponsors: Maxar

The U.S. Space and other space-focused enterprises presented their results in the support potential of the dual-use technology in the space domain in the Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum. Organized by ExecutiveBiz, the forum studied the applications of dual-use technology for military and commercial utilities amid the escalation of global defense competition.

The Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum featured industry leaders who discussed the challenges and potential opportunities regarding the technology’s integration, development, and maturation in space defense and national security markets. The keynote for the forum was William Nelson, Director of Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing Cross-Functional Team at the U.S. Army.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Government Space Events, Conferences, and Summits?

Government space events play a crucial role in the industry’s rapid growth. Holding a space tech expo, conference, or summit nurtures knowledge and information sharing among industry novices, experts, and veterans. Moreover, these events enhance the space operations and space policy development of the United States Space Force.

Why are Government Space Events Important?

Space-focused events offer a great opportunity for strengthening the multi-domain capabilities of the defense sector, particularly in the aerospace qualifications of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. Some of these events are attended by global space government agencies, such as the European Space Agency, allowing for international collaboration for space exploration.