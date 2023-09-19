Space, Missions, and Defense Giants: 7 Leading Companies to Follow in 2023

Navigating the space, missions, and defense markets has been a key interest of the United States government since the dawn of space flight. To bolster the government’s growth and capabilities in space exploration, it collaborates with pioneering companies to supply cutting-edge technologies and industry-leading solutions.

What are the space, missions, and defense initiatives of the federal government?

The federal government began to diligently set its sights on space exploration in the mid-1900s. At the height of the Space Race, the government founded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 1958 to consolidate all the space assignments of the federal government. More than half a century later, the agency continues to institute expedition efforts to unknown domains in aerospace.

Get acquainted with the leading companies pioneering the federal government’s space, missions, and defense priorities.

7 Space, Missions, and Defense Companies to Follow in 2023

Note: The following list of leading space, missions, and defense companies is ranked in no particular order. The selection criteria are based on a variety of factors, including market capitalization, revenue, and overall industry impact. That said, while they are highly regarded in the industry, plenty of other companies also offer exceptional products and services.

Boeing Defense, Space, and Security

Sales: $23.2 billion

Founded: 2002

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

As a major business division of Boeing, one of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, Boeing Defense, Space, and Security (BDS) boasts a broad scope of products and services to address the aerospace requirements of the federal government. The company traces its roots to Boeing Integrated Defense Systems, building experiences in the government contracting realm.

Possessing a demonstrated history dating back to 1938, BDS leverages the expertise of its predecessor and parent organization to amplify its capabilities in the development, production, enhancement, and maintenance of aircraft, satellites, weapons, and technologies. The company’s competencies have been pivotal to the government’s various space missions, including flagship operations to Mars and Saturn’s satellite, Titan.

Lockheed Martin Space

Sales: $11.5 billion

Founded: 1912

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Lockheed Martin Space is one of the primary divisions of Lockheed Martin, specializing in the space exploration efforts of the federal government. The company’s primary focus centers around the design of propulsion technologies based on existing and planned aircraft, aviation vehicles, and space technologies.

Spending over a century honing its expertise in space, missions, and defense, Lockheed Martin Space has secured its position as one of the leading government contractors in aerospace. Some of the company’s pioneering projects include the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles and the creation of the Titan family of rockets. More recently, Lockheed Martin Space has collaborated with other contracts, such as Boeing, to reduce the costs of going to space.

General Dynamics

Sales: $39.4 billion

Founded: 1952

Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

General Dynamics exhibits a diverse defense portfolio for multi-domain capabilities in air, water, land, cyber, and space. Several divisions of the company focus on supplying the aerospace needs of the federal government and have been credited for their contributions to several launch missions to Mercury.

Managing a broad scope of specialties in aerospace, General Dynamics has produced, developed, and supplied a wide variety of products and solutions, including satellites, GPS trackers, mission systems instruments, and spacecraft. Backed by its successful track record in various space missions, the company has been tapped by NASA to share its communications expertise for the Perseverance rover on Mars.

Northrop Grumman

Sales: $36.6 billion

Founded: 1994

Headquarters: Falls Church, Virginia

Although Northrop Grumman was officially founded in 1994, Northrop Grumman’s contribution to the aerospace industry dates back to World War II as a designer of legendary fighter jets. The company was formed through the merger of two aviation giants, Northrop Corporation and Grumman Corporation, further propelling its position as a government contractor.

With a distinguished history in the federal government’s space, missions, and defense sectors, Northrop Grumman has secured multiple contracts for NASA’s various space programs, including serving as the lead developer of the James Webb Space Telescope. The company continues to adhere to its mandate to solve “the toughest problems in space” by developing a range of solutions for spaceflight technology.

RTX

Sales: $67.1 billion

Founded: 2020

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

RTX, also known as Raytheon Technologies, delivers a range of aerospace, missions, and defense products for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company is on a mission to address the challenges and limitations of space exploration through its three business units: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

RTX leverages the rich history of its predecessors, Raytheon Company and United Technologies, established as early as 1922. Boasting over a century as a prime supplier of industry-leading aerospace and defense products, the company has been pivotal for the production of transformative technologies, smarter defense systems, and intelligent space technologies, as well as the improvements of several aircraft and spacecraft.

SpaceX

Sales: $979.9 million

Founded: 2002

Headquarters: Hawthorne, California

SpaceX is one of the contemporary space, missions, and defense companies and a rising contractor for various space operations of the federal government. Although the company has different missions in discovering multi-planetary life, SpaceX is best known for its research and development of Mars to eventually colonize the planet.

Since its inception, SpaceX has made over a hundred launches and has won over $12 billion in contract revenues. The company is keen on its space exploration missions, allowing it to secure various funding from private organizations and the federal government. Having these various resources, SpaceX continues its comprehensive plans to achieve mission successes and breakthroughs in space travel.

Sierra Space Corporation

Sales: $400 million

Founded: 2021

Headquarters: Louisville, Colorado

The Sierra Space Corporation has a long-standing history in space, missions, and defense as part of Sierra Nevada Corporation. Taking advantage of its parent corporation’s years of expertise in government contracting, the company has supplied a range of microsatellites, orbital transportation services, and next-generation space solutions for NASA and the military.

Although Sierra Space was officially founded only in 2021, the company is quickly growing as its own entity. Sierra Space Corporation pushes forth the advancement of premier developments to enhance life on Earth and space, including the Dream Chaser, the only winged commercial spaceplane, and Large Integrated Flexible Environment Habitat, a modular, three-story habitation platform.