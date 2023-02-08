Top Raytheon Technologies Government Contracts Award

Photo by Kristi Blokhin from Shutterstock.com

Raytheon Technologies, founded in 1922, has been a leader in the electronics and defense industries, serving the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal government agencies. The company has designed and built machinery for both domestic and international clients. Discover the top Raytheon government contracts right here!

1. Civilian Cybersecurity Contract of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, $1 Billion

Photo by Gorodenkoff from Shutterstock.com

Contracting activity: Department of Homeland Security

Department of Homeland Security Value: $1 Billion

$1 Billion Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract date: June 2017

The Department of Homeland Security awarded Raytheon a $1 billion contract in June 2017. The DOMINO (Development, Operations, and Maintenance) contract represents one of the biggest civilian cybersecurity orders in recent years. Raytheon, the prime contractor, was tasked with providing mission-critical smart solutions for the Department of Homeland Security’s Deployment division. It is responsible for protecting the systems from over 100 federal civilian government entities from advanced cyber threats.

2. Army Capability Drop 1 for U.S. Army Distributed Common Ground System

Photo from Raytheon Missiles and Defense Official Website

Contracting activity: U.S. Army Contracting Command

U.S. Army Contracting Command Value: $876 Million

$876 Million Contract type: Firm-fixed-price

Firm-fixed-price Contract date: March 2018

Raytheon Company Intelligence and Information Systems was awarded a contract for the Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1 worth $876 million .

The DCGS-A system aims to aid warfighting functions by making it simpler to visualize incoming threats and providing commanders in command with vital intelligence information from various sources on the battlefield. Raytheon Co. will split the $876 million Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1 contract. Palantir Technologies Inc. and Intelligence and Information Systems Inc.

3. Raytheon Technologies SPY-6 Radar Contract

Photo from Raytheon Missiles and Defense Official Website

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Value: $3.16 Billion

$3.16 Billion Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract date: April 2022

Raytheon Missiles and Defense received a prospective $3.16 billion contract award from the United States in April 2022. Navy. The first-year base award is $651 million. It could receive an added $2.5 billion if all multiple option periods are exercised.

Raytheon will manufacture up to 46 SPY-6 array radar varieties for the Navy’s missile systems and integrated air capabilities. These radars will be managed to install on naval vessels, aircraft carriers, and Flight III destroyers of the Arleigh Burke class. The radars are outfitted with anywhere from 9 to 37 modular arrays. SPY-6 is modular and scalable thanks to common radar module assemblies (RMA) for production in the United States and its partner nations.

4. Engineering Services Contract for the US Navy’s Zumwalt Destroyer

Image from Airforce Technology Website

Contracting activity: Naval Sea Systems Command

Value: $1.68 Billion

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, Cost-plus-fixed-fee

Contract date: April 2022

Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $483 million contract in April 2022, with a potential total value of $1.68 billion if certain options were exercised. Raytheon will operate engineering services, maintenance and support, modernization, ship production, and stimulation of three Zumwalt-class destroyers under the contract while also working on its warfare capability development.

This exertion provides hardware/equipment support for Mission Systems and Total Ship Computing Environment Infrastructure (TSCEi). The contract includes integration, preservation, testing, regeneration, logistic support, product development, training initiatives, and other services.

5. NAVSEA’s Contract Modification for the Production and Distribution of Joint Strike Fighter Propulsion Systems

Photo from Airforce Technology Website

Contracting activity: Naval Air Systems Command

Value: $4.4 Billion

Contract type: Undefinitized modification to a previously awarded contract

Contract date: June 2022

Raytheon Technologies’ subsidiary Pratt and Whitney Military Engines has been awarded a contract modification worth $4.4 billion for the delivery and production of Lot 15 and 16 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) propulsion technology. Global necessities for backup engines, power components, and hardware are included in the scope of work.

Work begins in Connecticut, Indiana, Washington, Maine, California, and other states. The Naval Air Systems Command is in charge of contracting for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in September 2024.

6. National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems

Image from Raytheon Missiles and Defense Official Website

Contracting activity: U.S. Army Contracting Command

Value: $182 Million

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price

Contract date: August 2022

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a $182 million contract to supply National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS). Raytheon’s NASAMS is an extremely adaptable, innovative air defense system that can substantially improve air defenders’ capability to detect, monitor, and eliminate opposing aircraft, UAVs, and cruise missiles.

7. U.S. Air Force Prototype Development of a Globally Connected Ising Machine Platform Using Superconducting Electronics

Contracting activity: Air Force Research Laboratory

Value: $11.9 Million

Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed-fee

Contract date: September 2022

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp. was awarded a nearly $11.9 million contract on September 23, 2022, to bring software and hardware working prototypes for the Globally Linked Ising Machine Platform with Superconducting Electronics. The company will develop, manufacture, and integrate analog hardware, digital control hardware, an application programming interface, and mapping algorithms under this contract. The work in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is expected to last until October 2027.

8. AFLCMC Contracts for Advanced Multi-Domain Systems Development

Image from the Raytheon Technologies Official Website

Contracting activity: Air Force Life Cycle Management

Air Force Life Cycle Management Value: $900 Million

$900 Million Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract date: December 2022

Raytheon is one of 92 companies awarded a $900 million ceiling value to develop a novel approach for advanced multi-domain systems. Characterization of the latest technologies and systems demonstrations, functional prototypes, and functionality transition support are all part of the scope of work.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management is obligated $1,000 from fiscal 2022 maintenance and operations funds per contractor through December 2032 under the IDIQ contract. The contracts are awarded based on an open and comprehensive competition of 94 responses.

About Raytheon Technologies

United Technologies and Raytheon Company merged to form Raytheon Technologies in 2020. Since 1922, the business has worked in aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and cybersecurity. The split made it the second-largest aviation and military firm after Boeing.

Since 2021, Gregory J. Hayes has led 180,000 personnel in 15 locations and four companies as Chairman and CEO. Raytheon Technologies ranks 58th in the 2022 Fortune 500 with $64.4 million in fiscal 2021 sales.

Advancing Solutions to Global Problems

Raytheon government contracts have advanced federal and partner technologies, systems, and infrastructure. The organization accelerates ideas and solves the toughest aerospace, aviation, and defense challenges.