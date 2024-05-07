New USAID Acquisition Regulations Seek to Streamline Programmatic Information Collection & Submission by Contractors

The U.S. Agency for International Development has issued an update to the USAID Acquisition Regulation that implements requirements concerning digital information planning, collection and submission that must be met by contractors working with the agency.

The final rule, which incorporates feedback collected from the public, will go into effect on June 5, according to the issuance posted Monday on the Federal Register.

The requirements put into effect USAID’s policy of managing digital information as a strategic asset in order to inform and evaluate foreign assistance programs. They also seek to streamline the way contractors submit information, with the ultimate goals of reducing administrative burden on contractors and the government alike, improving data quality and interoperability and enhancing insights into programmatic performance.

Changes to the AIDAR include requiring the use of the USAID Digital Front Door as the means of submitting information; mandating the creation of a data management plan; and, if necessary, the preparation of an activity monitoring, evaluation and learning plan.