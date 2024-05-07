NGA Solicits Commercial Technologies to Track Illicit Maritime Activities in Indo-Pacific

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has released its first commercial solutions opening solicitation seeking commercially available technologies designed to identify and track illicit maritime activities in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

NGA said Monday that the Project Aegir initiative will involve multiple vendors working together to develop a commercial sensor architecture capable of monitoring illicit maritime activities in the region.

“By working with the commercial sector, we can drive automation that enables more rapid collections, allowing those on the front lines to move at speed to stay ahead of evolving global security threats,” said Devin Brande, director of commercial operations at NGA.

Under the program, commercial vendors will team up to create tasking algorithms for tipping and queuing multiple sensors, carry out data analysis, and provide unclassified intelligence on illicit maritime activities in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.

Vendors can submit their responses from May 6 to 24 and selected vendors will get invited to pitch their capabilities before the Defense Innovation Unit from June 24 to 28.

The selected vendors will participate in a $1.5 million pilot program to test their capabilities. Project Aegir is expected to launch a major acquisition effort based on the results of the pilot.