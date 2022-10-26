IBM, Sierra Space to Collaborate on Next Generation Space Technology

Space technology company IBM and commercial space transportation and infrastructure organization Sierra Space have signed a memorandum of understanding to solidify their collaboration plans for technology development endeavors.

In line with this agreement, the two companies will work to apply IBM’s space technology and software platforms along with Sierra Space’s collection of vehicles and infrastructure, the Armonk, New York and Louisville, Colorado-based organizations confirmed on Wednesday.

“Through this planned agreement with IBM, we will leverage the full depth of its industry expertise and innovative technology portfolio to evaluate and support unique in-space challenges we will face as we build the future of commercial space,” stated Tom Vice , Sierra Space CEO.

The goal of the agreement is to create a platform to support cloud technology and mission operations in space while also promoting the development of new applications across a variety of areas including commerce, research and tourism.

Using IBM’s platform would advance Sierra Space’s ambition to improve business processes for stronger performance. These developments would entail further automation of IT systems, application and data flows, and networks used for zero-touch operations. These improvements will inform understanding of threats, orchestration actions and automated responses.

This technology integration will also enhance task organization for Sierra Space astronauts using data analysis and collection.

Through collaboration, IBM and Sierra Space aim to develop a computing landscape in which users can build and modernize applications, prepare data for AI and combine and direct workloads through open and secure operations

“Collaborating with a leader like Sierra Space will support the growth of a more robust space economy in low-Earth orbit and beyond,” remarked IBM Space CTO Naeem Altaf .

There are currently discussions surrounding the use of these technologies both terrestrially and in space.