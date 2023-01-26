Top Government Contracts Won by BAE Systems

Photo by ames Copeland from Shutterstock.com

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace, and security company known for its cutting-edge innovation, commitment to developing new technologies, and top-of-the-line capabilities to meet its customers’ changing needs.

Find out about BAE Systems’ top government-awarded contracts here.

1. BAE Systems To Supply Advanced, Next Generation GPS receivers

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Value: $325 Million

$325 Million Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, Multiple

Firm-fixed-price, Multiple Contract Date: May 2021

BAE Systems worked on a $325.5 million contract that supplies the U.S. military and its allies with the next-generation GPS satellite receiver equipment. Under this multi-year contract, BAE Systems will provide Common GPS Modules (CGMs) compatible with the sophisticated M-Code signal or military code. The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) requires BAE Systems to manufacture the hardware and manage the inventory.

Secure PNT (position, navigation and timing) is a crucial part of military operations involving aircraft ships, precision-guided munitions and land vehicles. The U.S. military heavily relies on GPS to fully operate.

2. BAE Sytems To Continue Providing Hardened Military GPS Modules for the DLA

Contracting Activity: Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Value: $316 Million

$316 Million Contract type: Firm-fixed price

Firm-fixed price Contract Date: December 2021

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract worth $316 million as a follow-up contract to the previously awarded advanced M-Code GPS receivers. To build on the previous contract, the Defense Logistics Agency awards this contract to BAE Systems and ensure that GPS receivers are equipped with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities. Hardening GPS receivers will allow the military to use them even in GPS-denied environments.

3. BAE Systems Clinched a Contract to Repair The Guided Missile Destroyer USS Ross

Contracting Activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Value: $108 Million

$108 Million Contract type: IDIQ, Firm-fixed

IDIQ, Firm-fixed Contract Date: April 2022

BAE Systems was awarded a contract worth nearly $108 million to repair the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross. In fulfilling this contract, BAE Systems will provide maintenance and support to modernize the berthing and dining spaces and enhance the ship’s main propulsion system. BAE Systems will also maintain the hull, the ballast and fuel tanks, and the superstructure above the deck.

The deal has a maximum budget of $123.8 million if all options are exercised. The ship will be able to operate for an additional 10 years after the maintenance is finished.

4. BAE Systems To Provide Ship Maintenance and Modernization for the U.S. Navy

Contracting Activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Value: $294.7 Million

$294.7 Million Contract type: Multiple-award contract, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity

Multiple-award contract, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Contract Date: April 2022

BAE Systems won a $294.7 million contract to drydock the USS Kearsage at the BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard. The maintenance and modernization required in this agreement require BAE Systems to perform extensive hull, tank, and mechanical processes, rehabilitate all crew and embarked Marine living compartments on the ship, and inspect its boilers. The vessel will be available for maintenance beginning in April 2023.

The USS Kearsage is a 29-year-old 843-foot-long battleship that carries up to 1,900 combat-ready marine and army elements. In modernizing this amphibious assault ship, BAE Systems are able to showcase its expertise with ships of the same class, while also providing its shipyard and supply base with job stability.

5. Support for Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles with the U.S. The Air Force

Contracting Activity: U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center

U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center Value: $12 Billion

$12 Billion Contract type: Cost-plus-award-fee

Cost-plus-award-fee Contract Date: June 2022

BAE Systems was awarded a $12 billion contract to continue its eight-year $534 million agreement to engineer the U.S Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Integration Support Contract (ISC 2.0) has a primary role of supporting the government as the leading systems integrator. BAE Systems will also assist in engineering and integrating the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) weapon system.

6. High-Performance Computing Centers in the U.S. Army Corps

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Value: $699 Million

$699 Million Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract Date: July 2022

BAE Systems won a $699 million contract to provide operations, maintenance and program-wide support, enabling the Department of Defense to conduct valuable research and development, test and evaluation and other engineering activities.

Particularly, BAE Systems will assist the Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) by providing high-performing computing capabilities such as high-speed network communications and computational science. This IDIQ contract will run five years as part of the High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP).

7. BAE Systems To Build Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Value: $278 Million

$278 Million Contract type: Firm-fixed-price

Firm-fixed-price Contract Date: August 2022

The US Army has designated BAE Systems to build its new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle with an estimated $278 million overall funding.

The Cold-Weather All-Terrain Vehicle will be designed to perform in the Arctic and under extreme cold weather conditions. It will also be available for various other functions, including general purpose, cargo, casualty evacuation, and command and control missions.

8. Surface Combat Systems Center Support Contract with the United States Navy

Contracting Activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Value: $143 Million

$143 Million Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract Date: October 2022

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year $143 million contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division to provide management, engineering, maintenance, and IT support services to the Surface Combat Systems Center in Virginia.

Under this agreement, BAE Systems’ role encompasses all critical activities and engineering on the code applications used for Surface Navy checking. It also includes the preparation, and assistance of implemented surface combat systems, development systems in warfare system integration, interoperability, and at-sea testing and drills.

9. BAE Systems To Provide Maintenance to the U.S. Army Bradley Vehicles and M993 MLRS Carriers

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Value: $383 Million

$383 Million Contract type: Modification to an existing contract

Modification to an existing contract Contract Date: October 2022

The U.S. Army awarded BAE Systems a five-year, $383 million contract requiring its services to provide technical and sustainment support for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicle and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers.

In fulfilling the agreement, the BAE Systems STS and SSTS teams will be in charge of the engineering and logistics

10. BAE Systems Contract with U.S. Naval Shipbuilding

Contracting Activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Value: $5 Billion

$5 Billion Contract type: Firm-fixed price

Firm-fixed price Contract Date: November 2022

BAE Systems was awarded a £4.2 billion (approximately $5 billion) contract to manufacture one of the most advanced warships that will be used for submarine warfare and high-intensity air defense next 5 City Class Type 26 warships for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom.

Type 26 warships will be designed to transport high volumes of humanitarian aid and medical facilities. It also enables the Royal Navy to defend the nation at sea.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BAE Systems’ expertise?

BAE Systems specializes in producing cutting-edge technology and solutions in defense, aerospace and security.

BAE Systems: Providing Innovative Solutions For Global Defense and Security

BAE Systems is one of the top government contractors in the world. It has a proven track record of delivering high-quality products and services for government customers. Its commitment to innovation, technology, and customer services makes it a trusted partner for governments.