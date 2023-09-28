National Security Leaders Making an Impact in 2023

Ensuring national security is a paramount concern for the United States government, particularly in light of the various threats and challenges faced in both physical and cyberspace. A group of distinguished professionals, these national security leaders well-versed in the field of national security, collaborate closely to create effective policies and implement transformative initiatives aimed at enhancing the federal sector’s multi-domain capabilities.

What is national security?

In a nutshell, national security encompasses a broad range of activities related to safeguarding the national interests of the United States. These include protecting borders, infrastructure, equipment, economy, citizens, and institutions. The primary objective of the federal government is to mitigate threats and respond quickly to any potential challenges that may arise.

Explore the prominent leaders who play pivotal roles in strengthening the national security efforts of the United States federal government.

National Security Leaders Making an Impact this 2023

Note: The following list features esteemed industry leaders selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of their accomplishments, including their strategic vision, demonstrated impact on the industry, innovative contributions, and leadership prowess. However, this is in no way an exhaustive list. The industry is filled with talented professionals making significant contributions, warranting close attention for their achievements and potential impact.

Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI International Inc.

As the President of National Security and Innovative Solutions (NSIS) at CACI International, Todd Probert is responsible for the creation and delivery of mission-critical technologies in C4ISR, space operations, and cybersecurity. He brings over two decades of experience in this capacity, making him one of the prominent national security leaders to follow.

Over the course of his career, Probert has built a successful track record in various national security-focused divisions of leading defense organizations. For over 12 years, he served as the Vice President of Business Development. Subsequently, Probert led various sectors of Raytheon and CAE, focusing on defense, mission support, intelligence, and technology.

CACI’s President of National Security and Innovative Solutions Duties and Responsibilities

CACI’s President of National Security manages a portfolio of technology-driven programs for electronic warfare solutions, tactical communications, cybersecurity, and other national security mission systems. Todd Probert boosts the company’s multi-domain operations in strategic national security missions for the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

Clay Goldwein, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader at CGI Federal

Clay Goldwein has been serving as a national security leader at CGI Federal since 1994. As a long-time transformative industry professional, he has spearheaded the creation, development, and modernization of various projects and programs for technical domains in the federal, state, and commercial sectors.

In the initial 14 years of his tenure at CGI Federal, Goldwein focused his consulting competencies on environmental solutions, during which he received two U.S. patents, namely Environmental Permit Web Portal and Environmental Permit Web Portal with Data Validation Capabilities. His distinguished work and contributions have landed him an array of responsibilities and earned him a spot in FCW’s 2023 Federal 100 Awards.

CGI Federal’s Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader Duties and Responsibilities

The primary duty of CGI Federal’s Senior Vice President and Business Unit encompasses the management of diverse client portfolios for national security and justice agencies. Additionally, Clay Goldwein heads the company’s account for the Department of Homeland Security as one of the leading consultants for its IT, cloud, and cybersecurity initiatives.

Patrick Clancey, Chief Executive Officer at IDEMIA National Security Solutions

Leading IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) as the Chief Executive is Patrick Clancey. Since holding the position in January 2022, his leadership covers key focus areas in innovation, science, and technology to institute best-in-class solutions in support of the national security interests of the United States.

Clancey began his professional journey in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer, where he served in North Carolina, Kentucky, Afghanistan, and Iraq. After his six-year military stint, he held national security duties at Booz Allen Hamilton and MorphoTrust USA. In June 2017, Clancey initially joined IDEMIA’s NSS subsidiary and held subsequent leadership positions for various divisions of the company.

IDEMIA National Security Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer Duties and Responsibilities

As the Chief Executive Officer at IDEMIA National Security, Patrick Clancey pivots strategic leadership by creating a “privacy by design” mindset in supporting the national security efforts of federal agencies. His proven subject matter expertise in biometrics and digital identity propels the company’s growth potential in its endeavors in the federal landscape.

Harish Luthra, Chief Executive Officer at SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2)

Harish Luthra is the Chief Executive Officer at SAP National Security Services (NS2), which covers various national security initiatives, such as SAP Intelligent Enterprise Cloud, SAP Industry Cloud, and the SAP Business Technology Platform for Public Sector and Regulated Industries. He was appointed to the position after over four years of leading the direction and management of NS2 Secure Cloud Business.

Luthra has been a long-time executive at SAP, serving as the General Manager for over two decades. In January 2018, he joined NS2 to focus on the technology solutions development for U.S. national security efforts. He initially served as the Managing Director and subsequently held the position of President of NS2 Secure Cloud.

SAP National Security Services’ Chief Executive Officer Duties and Responsibilities

Leading the SAP National Security Services as the Chief Executive Officer, Harish Luthra oversees all cloud solutions, product support, and consulting services to its customers in the national security sector. In this capacity, his responsibility involves the expansion to new markets, primarily across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Steve Lyons, Vice President of Mission Integration at Oracle National Security Group

Steve Lyons has over four decades of federal experience across government and commercial sectors. He has been serving as the Vice President of Mission Integration at Oracle National Security Group since June 2022, leading a team of experienced subject matter experts for various defense-focused mission challenges.

For the majority of his career, Lyons has been with the U.S. military. He initially served as the Financial Analyst at the Defense Logistics Agency and ultimately became the Director of Military Intelligence Program Resources at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. Lyson began holding a significant position in the private sector upon joining Oracle National Security Group as the Vice President of Intelligence Programs.

Oracle National Security Group’s Vice President of Mission Integration Duties and Responsibilities

As Oracle National Security Group’s Vice President of Mission Integration, Steve Lyons delivers industry-leading solutions to address and solve mission challenges across the Department of Defense mission owners, namely military departments, combatant commands, the fourth estate, and space. His deep understanding of the federal sector enables him to simulate capabilities in national security organization strategies, priorities, and resources.