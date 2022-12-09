SAP NS2 CEO Harish Luthra on Driving Innovation & Progress in Federal Government

Cybersecurity has become a major focus in the federal government over the last decade, and especially after the major breaches and attacks we’ve seen in recent years. Harish Luthra, CEO of SAP NS2, spoke with the Potomac Officers Club recently about the importance of the public and private sectors joining forces and building a united front against cyberwar as cyber threats continue to increase.

Luthra touched on cybersecurity and compliance through the lens of executive leadership in this excerpt from his Executive Spotlight interview:

“If you are always leading with security and compliance, you will accomplish the most critical task: driving constant innovation without compromise. As leaders, it’s critical we embrace lifelong learning and adaptability to meet the ever-changing challenges of the federal landscape. Even as a CEO, I’ve made it a priority to understand the full picture — from security controls to emerging government policies. We can never stop anticipating the needs of our customers.”

Read Harish Luthra’s full POC spotlight interview here to find out what changes he would enact in the federal government if given free rein, who has inspired him over the course of his career, and his thoughts on the differences between the commercial and federal realms.

