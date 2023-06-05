Clay Goldwein: Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice at CGI Federal

Clay Goldwein is a long-time defense and national security consultant at CGI Federal. He has helped various government agencies and federal customers realize their IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital capabilities. Get to know Clay Goldwein’s technical and management leadership roles and responsibilities here.

Who is Clay Goldwein?

Clay Goldwein is the Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice and Business Unit Leader at CGI Federal. He brings a wealth of experience as a highly accomplished digital transformation executive, overseeing a wide range of technical domains and modernization projects for federal, state, and commercial customers.

Over the course of his impressive four-decade career, Goldwein has received two United States patents, namely:

Environmental Permit Web Portal (US 6,745,187)

Environmental Permit Web Portal with Data Validation Capabilities (US 6,557,009)

Goldwein earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science at Duke University, which he earned in 1994. Additionally, he obtained a PMP certification from PMI in 2012, further enhancing his innovative contributions in the field.

What are the duties and responsibilities of Clay Goldwein as the SVP of National Security and Justice at CGI Federal?

Clay Goldwein heads the development and execution of business and solutions strategies catered to federal customers operating within the civilian, defense, and intelligence sectors. His portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects for national security and justice agencies, and he leads the Department of Homeland Security account and associated initiatives.

Some of Goldwein’s most notable accomplishments include contributions to the General Services Administration’s Infrastructure as a Service Blanket Purchase Agreement and one of the first recipients of Authority to Operate (ATO) designations by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

What are the previous roles of Clay Goldwein?

Clay Goldwein’s career began in 1994 at American Management Systems, collecting over three decades of experience in the government contracting sector. During his tenure, he successfully implemented a credential management solution under the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program within a demanding two-year timeframe.

Goldwein joined CGI Federal in 2004 through its merger with American Management Systems. His previous roles include:

Principal at American Management Systems (1994-2004)

at American Management Systems (1994-2004) Director of Consulting at CGI Federal (2004-2015)

at CGI Federal (2004-2015) Vice President of Consulting Services at CGI Federal (2015-2020)

at CGI Federal (2015-2020) Senior Vice President of Consulting Services for Homeland Security at CGI Federal (2020-2021)

at CGI Federal (2020-2021) Senior Vice President of National Security and Justice and Business Unit Leader at CGI Federal (2021-Present)

What are the affiliations of Clay Goldwein?

Goldwein has received plenty of recognition for his work in the government contracting industry. Recently, he has been among FCW’s 2023 Federal 100 Awards winners for providing digital solutions for federal agencies.

Goldwein is also part of various associations and organizations, such as:

Industry Chair of Partners Program at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2023-Present)

at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2023-Present) Chair of National Security Council at WashingtonExec (January 2023-Present)

at WashingtonExec (January 2023-Present) Chair of DHS Group for 4×24 Program (Sep 2019-Present)

for 4×24 Program (Sep 2019-Present) Industry Vice Chair of Partners Program at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2022-December 2022)

at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2022-December 2022) Industry Vice Chair of Voyagers Program at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2021-December 2021)

at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2021-December 2021) Partner at American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (January 2017-December 2017)

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of CGI, Inc. The company focuses on delivering class-leading IT solutions to address mission-critical requirements within the defense, civilian, and intelligence sectors. Building over four decades of experience as a prime government contractor, CGI Federal plays a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and providing valuable insights within the federal sector.

As an organization, CGI Federal boasts a workforce of approximately 7,000 consultants specializing in federal government missions, flexible delivery options, technology independence, and more. With its headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, the company works toward a wide range of contract vehicles for various IT services.