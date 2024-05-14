David Salvagnini Takes on Chief AI Officer Role at NASA

David Salvagnini, chief data officer at NASA, has assumed responsibility as the agency’s first chief artificial intelligence officer tasked with supporting the development and risk management of AI tools and training throughout the enterprise.

In this role, Salvagnini will align strategic planning for the adoption and use of AI tools across NASA and help strengthen AI-focused collaboration with industry, academia and government partners, NASA said Monday.

“It’s important that we remain at the forefront of advancement and responsible use. In this new role, David will lead NASA’s efforts to guide our agency’s responsible use of AI in the cosmos and on Earth to benefit all humanity,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Salvagnini joined NASA in June 2023 after serving as director of the architecture integration group and chief enterprise architect at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

His government career includes roles such as deputy chief of enterprise information technology operations and cyber services, chief data officer and technical director at the Department of Defense.