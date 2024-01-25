Jeff Pursel, VP of Technology Development at Riverside Research, Introduces Keynote Speaker at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Register here to be a part of POC’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit and hear leaders’ oversight in harnessing cutting-edge tech for enhancing military efforts.

The United States military relies on consistent technological developments to further its warfighting capabilities and maintain its advantage on the battlefield. Behind these wave-making technologies are leaders, such as Jeff Pursel, PhD, who are committed to designing and modernizing these solutions.

Dr. Jeff Pursel is among the esteemed leaders making up the Potomac Officers Club’s (POC) 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit. Get to know more about him here.

Who is Dr. Jeff Pursel?

Dr. Jeffrey Pursel, or Jeff among close friends and colleagues, is the Vice President of Technology Development at Riverside Research. He assumed the role in December 2023, currently leading the alignment of strategies, customer engagement, intellectual property, technology roadmaps, cross-functional collaboration, and technical risk management.

Dr. Pursel oversees operations to nurture the company’s enterprise-wide $14 million independent research and development effort. By bridging this gap, he enables the delivery of R&D capabilities to customers’ specific mission needs.

Besides handling R&D and technology development functions, Dr. Jeff Pursel leads Riverside Research’s Open Innovation Center, overseeing multiple laboratories focused on developing innovative technologies to support the Intelligence Communities and the Department of Defense.

Dr. Pursel’s Career Journey

Dr. Jeff Pursel spent over 20 years handling research and development functions at Riverside Research. He joined the company in 1998 and tackled different facets of research, making him paramount to the company’s mission to deliver innovative solutions.

Outlined below are the previous positions of Dr. Pursel before becoming the Vice President of Technology Development:

Vice President of Open Innovation Center , from February 2021 to December 2023

Executive Director of Open Innovation Center , from December 2016 to February 2021

Director of Open Innovation Center , from October 2015 to December 2016

Chairman of Electromagnetic Sciences Center of Excellence , September 2014 to December 2016

Director of Electromagnetics Laboratory , from December 2012 to September 2016

Acting Research Director of Electromagnetic Sciences , from March 2012 to December 2012

Research Manager , from May 2011 to May 2012

Assistant Research Manager , from June 2009 to April 2011

Principal Member of the Research Staff , from June 2007 to May 2009

Dr. Jeff Pursel finished his Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at California State University in 1993. He received his Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering Science, majoring in electromagnetics from the University of Mississippi.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a non-profit organization established by law to propel scientific research efforts to empower the US government and public organizations. Founded in 1967, Riverside Research applies an open innovation concept to invest in multi-faceted research and development, drive innovation, and advance scientific initiatives.

For more than 40 years, Riverside Research has led initiatives in electromagnetics, biomedical engineering, plasma physics, machine learning, trusted systems, radio frequency systems, and optics and photonics.

Jeff Pursel, PhD., Keynote Introducer at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

A highlight of the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit is that you’ll get to hear more than 30 esteemed leaders and experts discuss the future of US military technology in achieving dominance, reducing death and casualties, and navigating the physical and virtual battlespaces.

Another highlight of the event is that Dr. Jeff Pursel will introduce Aditi Kumar of the Defense Innovation Unit as the mid-day keynote speaker.

