Alteryx, Partners: AI Policies Must Recognize Role of Integrators

A group of companies comprising Alteryx, Salesforce, Twilio, Box, Kyndryl and Peraton has sent the Artificial Intelligence Task Force within the House of Representatives a letter calling for legislation that more accurately reflects the complexity of the AI ecosystem.

Recognizing AI Integrators

Alteryx said Thursday that most current AI policy proposals focus exclusively on AI developers and deployers while failing to recognize the role that integrators play. Such companies work to integrate existing models and make them more specialized or otherwise enhanced.

By taking integrators into account, policies would be able to provide a framework to benefit companies working on generative AI that can be classified as neither developer nor deployer.

Realizing the Potential of AI

Commenting on the matter, Tommy Ross, the head of global public policy at Alteryx, said, “The AI value chain is a vastly complex and intricate ecosystem with players who fulfill a spectrum of different roles and responsibilities in deploying generative AI models.”

“To accurately capture this complexity and put forth a clear, comprehensive, and workable framework for AI policy, future debates should clarify the roles of AI actors beyond deployers and developers, to include the multiple actors that are heavily involved in AI,” Ross added.

For his part, Peraton Chief Innovation Officer Chris Valentino said, “To realize the full potential of AI, we need a regulatory framework that recognizes the complex roles within the AI value chain.”