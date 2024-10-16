State Department Awards Exovera Media Reporting Contract

The U.S. Department of State has awarded Exovera a contract to continue its media monitoring services in support of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Iraq.

Under the potential five-year agreement, Exovera will continue reporting on Iraqi multimedia platforms to help embassy officials better understand Iraq’s politics and governance, security and economic affairs and other issues related to the U.S., the software and data science company announced Wednesday.

Bob Sogegian , Exovera CEO, said, “With the demonstrated depth of analytical capabilities, local and regional contextual knowledge and editorial judgment, the U.S. diplomatic mission in Iraq relies on Exovera’s experts and technology to deliver comprehensive situational awareness.”

Exovera will leverage its exoINSIGHT platform to provide the embassy with interactive access to open-source content and a host of artificial intelligence analytic and reporting capabilities. The application uses machine learning and natural language processing to retrieve insights from a growing body of organized data.

