SpRCO Issues RFI for Advisory & Assistance Services

The Department of the Air Force through the Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office has issued a request for information for advisory and assistance services .

According to the notice issued on Sam.gov Tuesday, the SpRCO is seeking feedback from industry experts on a potential time and material contract. This contract will cover services including analyses, acquisition studies, assessments, cost analyses, trade studies, documentation preparation and review, comparative logistics and cost trade-offs that address particular issues or critical areas.

The RFI also focuses on services related to acquisition, engineering, financial management support, logistics and test-related activities. The potential contracted company is required to have a valid security facility clearance and authorized Safeguarding level. It’s also necessary for their employees to be eligible for classified access.

Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 18.