Visionary CFOs Driving Financial Success in 2023

In every organization, the finance department plays a crucial role, encompassing vital aspects such as sales, operating income, revenue, net profit, net loss, and other various finance-related metrics. Central to the smooth functioning of finance operations is the Chief Financial Officer, a senior executive role responsible for overseeing and managing all financial activities within an enterprise.

What does a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) do?

As a key top-level executive, the Chief Financial Officer assumes a vital role in managing the financial affairs of a company. This includes a range of responsibilities such as cash flow management, financial management, treasury, controllership, accounting, financial reporting, and more. The CFO’s position is critical in ensuring the implementation and adherence to revenue-generating practices.

Here’s a curated list of the most influential Chief Financial Officers in the federal contracting space. Stay ahead of the game with these industry leaders.

CFOs Driving Financial Success in 2023

Note: The following list of the most influential Chief Financial Officers is ranked in no particular order. The selection criteria are based on a variety of factors, including experience, accomplishments, and overall industry impact. That said, while they are highly regarded in the industry, plenty of other CFOs are exceptional and influential.

Clay Hale, Chief Financial Officer for Government Solutions at KBR, Inc.

Clay Hale has demonstrated his expertise as the Chief Financial Officer for Government Solutions for the U.S. at KBR, Inc.. Startin his tenure in August 2018, he focuses on operational efficiency, he leads a global team specializing in government contracting, international operations, manufacturing, project solutions, and service businesses.

Mr. Hale’s impressive career spans over 26 years at Siemens, where he held various positions across different subsidiaries and units. He initially joined Siemens Industry USA as the Manager of Financial Reporting for the Industrial Products Division in July 1994. His leadership journey culminated as the Senior Vice President and CFO at Siemens Government Technologies from April 2012 to August 2020.

Beginning his career as an Accountant at Price Waterhouse from 1985 to 1988, Mr. Hale built a strong foundation in financial services and management. Subsequently, he served as a Plant Controller at AVX Corporation from 1988 to 1993, further expanding his expertise.

KBR Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer for Government Solutions Roles and Responsibilities

The Chief Financial Officer for Government Solutions handles all financial aspects of the government-focused sector of KBR, Inc. The elected executive plays a crucial role in driving KBR’s financial performance in science, technology, and engineering operations for the U.S. government.

About KBR, Inc.

With a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1901, KBR, Inc. has evolved into a dynamic science and technology company. It boasts a broad range of capabilities in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and intelligence sectors. Throughout its existence, the company has played an integral role in the pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, including technologies that have reached the realms of Earth’s orbit and beyond.

Lauren Johns, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at Presidio Federal

Drawing upon more than two decades of experience in various financial leadership responsibilities, Lauren Johns stands out as a strategic leader with a proven track record in both large financial institutions and the public sector. Since September 2021, she has held the position of Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Presidio Federal.

With a comprehensive skill set encompassing audit, accounting, finance, and strategic leadership, Ms. Johns brings valuable expertise to her role. Earlier in her career, she honed her skills as a Senior Auditor at MHM Mahoney Cohen for nearly five years and as a Senior Internal Auditor at Lafarge for over a year.

Before joining Presidio Federal, Ms. Johns was the Senior Director of Finance at Vulnerability Research Labs for over five years. Her diverse backgrounds have fostered her adaptability and positioned her as a respected mentor, making her one of the most influential chief financial officers in the field.

Presidio Federal’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer Roles and Responsibilities

Presidio Federal’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer handles treasury management, accounting, audit operations, and other key commerce-related functions within the government contracting powerhouse. She creates strategic financial partnerships with the government through mission-oriented, credentialed, and consultative capabilities.

About Presidio Federal

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Presidio, Presidio Federal focuses solely on contracting with the U.S. federal government. The company works with small to large-sized government contractors to provide class-leading solutions for the toughest challenges of government agencies and federal customers.

Randy Rehovich, Chief Financial Officer for Services at Maxar Technologies

Randy Rehovich has established an impressive career in senior management and executive leadership roles within the financial field. His proven track record has earned him recognition as one of the most influential chief financial officers, solidifying his role as the highest-ranking finance executive at Maxar Technologies.

Mr. Rehovich’s professional journey began as a Senior Accountant and Assistant Controller at DynCorp. In 1996, he joined USIS as the Corporate Accounting Manager and held increasing responsibilities across various segments of the company. Ultimately, he served as the Vice President of Operations for nearly two years.

Following his successful 12-year tenure at USIS, Mr. Rehovich assumed finance leadership positions for various companies such as L-1 Identity Solutions, Intelligence Waves, and The Radiant Group. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors at Warrior’s Ethos from 2013 to 2014.

Maxar Technologies’ Chief Financial Officer for Services Roles and Responsibilities

Maxar Technologies’ Chief Financial Officer for Services assumes a broad scope of responsibilities for finance, mergers and acquisitions, government contracting, and strategic planning. He officially took on the role in October 2017 upon Maxar Technologies’ acquisition of Digital Globe and The Radiant Group.

About Maxar Technologies

Space and technology company Maxar Technologies specializes in space infrastructure, geospatial intelligence, national security, and advanced equipment. The company partners with various governments and businesses to unlock the promise of space, keep troops safe, and solve problems on Earth and beyond.

Katy Nierman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Siemens Government Technologies

As the Chief Financial Officer at Siemens Government Technologies, Katy Nierman brings a wealth of accounting and leadership capabilities to her role. Since assuming the position in October 2022, she has led all the financial aspects of Siemens’ affiliated technology arm, driving its financial success.

Ms. Nierman’s tenure at Siemens spans a significant period, during which she has honed her skills in accounting, financial analysis, project management, and more. She started working as a part of the Financial Management Training Program. She held increasing responsibilities until 2011, when she ventured outside Siemens to serve as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Nierman Practice Management.

In February 2017, Ms. Nierman returned to Siemens, assuming the role of Director of Finance and Business Administration. After four years, she became the Head of Finance for Digital Solutions at Siemens Government Technologies.

Siemens Government Technologies’ Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Roles and Responsibilities

As the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Katy Nierman manages all financial functions within the organization. The responsibilities encompass leading and directing teams dedicated to forecasting, planning, and financial structures. She supports the financial needs of various teams for their infrastructure projects, automation activities, and software delivery.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Renowned provider of innovative solutions Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), aims to achieve successful mission outcomes for the federal government. The company is committed to meeting the highest standards in areas such as smart infrastructure, energy generation, digitalization for defense, and modernization of technologies.

Wilson Wang, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer at MITRE

Wilson Wang‘s extensive experience has propelled him to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. With a remarkable tenure of over ten years at the organization, he has established himself as one of the most influential Chief Financial Officers in the government contracting industry.

Mr. Wang’s career journey began in 2003 as an Accountant at Lockheed Martin, where he gained valuable insights and expertise. He further expanded his skill set by serving as a Consultant at BearingPoint for two years and as a Finance Manager of Corporate FP&A at DXC Technology for three years, where he built his portfolio in budgeting, forecasting, and financial control.

Since joining MITRE Corporation as a Principal and Manager of Corporate FP&A in June 2009, Mr. Wang has held increasing responsibilities in finance, business analytics, and enterprise transformation. He became the Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer in October 2018 and was promoted to Senior VP in October 2021.

MITRE’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Roles and Responsibilities

MITRE’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer is vital in leading the organization’s mission capabilities and financial operations. His strategic guidance and expertise have positioned him as a trusted advisor and thought leader, empowering both the company’s public and private sector capabilities.

About MITRE Corporation

With a rich history spanning over 60 years, MITRE has established itself as a leader in advanced national security and a pioneer in driving discoveries for the public good. The organization’s unwavering commitment to addressing national interests has propelled it to the forefront of technological innovation and strategic solutions. Operating across more than 65 locations, MITRE manages an impressive portfolio of over 260 patents that foster an opportunity for vibrant communities and innovative cultures.

Kathie Powers, Chief Financial Officer at Riverside Research

As the Chief Financial Officer at Riverside, Kathie Powers plays a crucial part in driving financial activities and fostering growth within the government contracting landscape. She has over three decades of experience in operational improvements related to finance, including accounting processes, systems, implementation, and more.

Ms. Powers possesses a comprehensive understanding of government contracting, having served as a Comptroller for the Department of Defense for a notable period. Her experience in the military sector provided her valuable insights into the intricacies of financial management within the government context. She held various accounting and controllerships at Storer Communications, Licom, Inc., and Lockheed Integrated Solutions Company.

For over 13 years, Ms. Powers was with SAIC, where she served as the Vice President and Controller until June 2004. In 2007, she joined Tatum as the CFO. Before joining Riverside Research, she also served as the top finance executive at INNOVIM.

Riverside Research’s Chief Financial Officer Roles and Responsibilities

The roles and responsibilities of Riverside Research’s Chief Financial Officer cover contracts, financial planning, project control, timekeeping systems, and finance administration. The executive plays a crucial role in compliance, risk mitigation, and assistance operations to ensure success in the company’s scientific research activities for the federal government.

About Riverside Research

Non-profit Riverside Research focuses on the research and development of mission-focused solutions for defense and intelligence communities. The company aims to be a primary provider of national security systems to address the current and future needs of the U.S. federal government.

Amy Wood, Chief Financial Officer at Intelligent Waves

Amy Wood is a highly influential Chief Financial Officer in the government contracting sector, boasting an impressive tenure of nearly 25 years of experience in the GovCon industry. Her diverse leadership expertise spans operations, business development, and financial management, making her a valuable asset in driving organizational success. She currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at Intelligent Waves.

Throughout her career, Ms. Wood has held notable roles in finance, business, and controllership management at esteemed organizations like Electronic Data Systems, Xcalibur, and Apptis. These experiences gave her a solid foundation and deep understanding of financial management within the government contracting landscape. Starting her finance executive portfolio at Merlin International, she served as the Vice President of Business Operations for nearly three years.

In December 2017, Amy Wood joined Xator Corporation as the Vice President. She also held the Chief Financial Officer position at Technology Advancement Group, clearing a path for her future endeavors as a finance executive.

Intelligent Waves’ Chief Financial Officer Roles and Responsibilities

As the Chief Financial Officer at Intelligent Waves, Ms. Wood optimizes revenue generation and accelerates efficiency in financial segments and markets. Her broad scope of programmatic, operational, and financial responsibilities helps her to create high-impact changes and improvements to the overall business process.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves is a Reston, Virginia-based company that delivers a range of technology solutions to support the government. Since 2006, the company’s mission-focused capabilities and multi-domain expertise have provided various defense departments with cost-effective solutions to address the most complex mission.